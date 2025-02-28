From Iceland — Now And Then: Is A Church More Than Just A Building?

Now And Then: Is A Church More Than Just A Building?

Published February 28, 2025

Now And Then: Is A Church More Than Just A Building?
Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha & Ari Kárason

The evolution of Reykjavík’s most prominent structure

If you drop that question to a devout Catholic or anybody serious about scripture, the answer is no. They will tell you that it’s not the building itself that is the Church, but the flock or the people who make up the congregation. Then they’ll cite scripture, say Romans 12:4-5, Corinthians 12:12-27 or Acts 20.28-29. 

But to the average person in Reykjavík, beit tourist or local, THE church is that colossus atop Skólavörðuholt: Hallgrímskirkja. No competition.  

One of many buildings in Iceland designed by 20th century State Architect of Iceland Guðjón Samúelsson, the church stands at 74.5 meters and covers 1,676 square meters, making it the largest church in the country. The construction of the church was first commissioned in 1937, with earth finally broken in 1945. But it wasn’t until 1986 that the church was finally ready, just in time to celebrate Reykjavík’s 200th birthday.  

The church is named after 17th century Icelandic poet and pastor Hallgrímur Pétursson (1614-1674), whose Passion Hymns (50 in total) are recited aloud in this church every Lenten season (read more about Hallgrímur and his poetry on page 17). Most of these have subsequently been put to music by the likes of Megas, who is kind of like Iceland’s “Bob Dylan.” 

On an average day, the road leading up to the church and the plaza extending from the front of the church is crowded with tourists. If they are not there to take selfies with the church itself, they’re taking selfies with the imposing statue out front. And that statue is of whom, you might ask? Well, Leifur Eiríksson, er Leif the Lucky, the man who allegedly found America, christened it Vínland (Land of Wine) and then never went there again, thus contributing to the “loss” of that continent for another half millennia until it was “found” again by another sailor; Christopher Colombus. Read more about Leifur here, or just go get a selfie and be done with it. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
-->
Tags:

Next:

-->

News vine

Popular on Grapevine
Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

News

Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Articles

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

News

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

Bound By All Things Kinky

Cover Features

Bound By All Things Kinky

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Articles

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Interview

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Music

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

News

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

Latest

Culture
Culture
When God Came To Greenland

When God Came To Greenland

by

Culture
Culture
Word Of The Issue: Duglegur

Word Of The Issue: Duglegur

by

Culture
Culture
Now And Then: A Tale of Two Bankruptcies

Now And Then: A Tale of Two Bankruptcies

by

Culture
Culture
Winter Driving For Dummies

Winter Driving For Dummies

by

Culture
Culture
Running Against The Odds: Meet Iceland’s First Running Wear Brand

Running Against The Odds: Meet Iceland’s First Running Wear Brand

by

Culture
Culture
We Tried To Tango!

We Tried To Tango!

by

Show Me More!