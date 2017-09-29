Don’t Ask Nanna: About Veganism

Dear Nanna,

I’m in the throws of planning a trip to Iceland but I may have a problem after seeing the menus on offer at many of your restaurants.

I’m a level 5 vegan ( I won’t eat anything that casts a shadow ) would it be best for me to plan my trip for the end of December.

Regards

Nightman

Hey Nightman,

Level 5 vegan, you can take your passive aggressive piss take and fuck right off. If you think I’m taking the bait to make fun of vegans you’re out of your damn mind. Oh, HA HA Vegans care! Let’s shit on them for living their values, considering the planet, caring for the welfare of living animals, deciding not to hand over their hard earned money to companies who exploit animals then profit from their death.

Shit I’m not even vegan but I’m really tired of people making them targets of ridicule, because for some reason it’s okay to make fun of people who give a shit. To make fun of people who try.

And for those vegans reading this who are scared there won’t be food on offer for you in Iceland, I promise you can find vegan alternatives on a lot of menus plus great eats at places like Gló, Kaffihúsið Garðurinn and desserts at Valdís or Joylato.

Regards,

Vegetarian Nanna

Hi Nanna,

Should I stay at an AirBnB when I visit next month or at a hotel. On the one hand hotels are super expensive and kind of out of my budget but on the other hand I’ve read a lot about AirBnB’s ruining downtown for locals by pricing people out.

Considerate Consumer

Hi Considerate Consumer,

Everything is meaningless, your choices are irrelevant.

lols.

Nihilist Nanna

Dear Nanna,

Do Icelanders speak any other languages than Icelandic? Will I be understood if I speak Spanish?

Gracias

Dear Gracias,

Si senor, donde esta la biblioteca!

High School Spanish Nanna

