Don’t Ask Nanna: About The Elections

Hi Nanna,

Why do Icelanders keep voting the Independence Party into power?

Curious George

Hi Curious George,

Because as yet, we have been unsuccessful in finding a venue large enough to accommodate a Codependents Anonymous group with 330,000 people in it.

JK, the answer is actually pretty complex and nuanced. But that’s not what they pay me for.

Nanna

Dear Nanna,

I’m writing to you from Stuttgart and I noticed your publication wrote about the similarity between the former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð’s new party logo and the coat of arms of our city. Do you think there is a legal case to be made by how close the resemblance is?

Baden Wutt-About-It

Dear Baden Wutt-About-It,

Your question was boring so instead of an answer I put Sigmundur Davíð’s name in the My Little Pony Name Generator and here’s what came back.

Simmi D’s My Little Pony name is Jubilee Flitter (which is what I will henceforth call the logo horse). According to the results, Jubilee Flitter is a Pegasus born in Cloudsdale, is the sportiest pony this side of Manehattan and has a ferret for a best friend.

All the best!

Nanna aka Sweet Celebrations, Earth Pony of Ponyville, best friend of Huggles the Dolphin

Hi Nanna,

I’ve always been inspired by Iceland’s Pots and Pans revolution and I’m hoping this new government collapse is a sign of a shake up. Do you think the Icelanders will use this new election for change?

Optimistic Olly

Hi Optimistic Olly,

Why would you send me this hopeful fucking email? To Don’t Ask? You think I want to be a cynic? You think I want to beat your expectations into the ground and watch the pulp and brains of your inspiration splatter on the pavement and stain my clothes and rage-filled face?

You think I want tell you that the only consistent thing about Iceland in my experience is voting for more of the same while expecting different results and a better society and healthier community?

Boi. Bye,

Nanna

Please don’t email Nanna on nanna(at)grapevine.is or tweet her @nannaarnadottir