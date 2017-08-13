Mag
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Feminist Buses

Don't Ask Nanna: About Feminist Buses

Nanna Árnadóttir
@nannaarnadottir
RMM

Published August 13, 2017

Hi Nanna,

I’m curious to know your opinion on the decorated buses I’ve seen in town. Someone told me that they show sexist remarks made to women, telling them to “smile more” or “watch out not to get assaulted” etc. That’s clearly important, but if feminism is truly about equality, shouldn’t there also be a bus with the kinds of sexist remarks men are forced to endure? Men are also forced to conform, told to act certain ways and look certain ways.

G.S

Hey G.S,

If I ran 5K to support testicular cancer, does that mean I’m not being fair to other cancer charities? Do I also need to run in every single charity run ever in order for my run in the testicular cancer run to mean anything?

Do you see the flaw in your logic yet?

Just because you stand for one thing does not invalidate all the other things you stand for.

As for the sexist remarks men have to endure, well, if you feel that strongly about it, why don’t you paint them on your own car?

Nanna

 

Hi Nanna,

I think Skyr is overrated. What do you say to that?

SkyrIsAScam

Hi SkyrIsAScam,

I say, who cares what you think? Not me.

Boi BYE.

Nanna

 

Hi Nanna,

What should I see on my next trip to Iceland?

Intrepid Tourist

Hi Intrepid Tourist,

You should see the dark yawning gap of bleak despair in the eyes of the hip young Icelanders who made downtown Reykjavík a must-see destination and who have come to depend on tourist income for work but are being degraded and steadily priced out of the city centre, turning it into a glossy souvenir shop ghost town full of puffin plushes and forced cheerfulness.

Nanna

