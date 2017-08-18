Mag
Opinion
Last Words: May The Odds Be Ever In Your Favour

Last Words: May The Odds Be Ever In Your Favour

Words by
Photos by
Hugleikur Dagsson

Published August 18, 2017

As Pride rolls out it’s time to share with you the most common question I get asked by other foreigners visiting Iceland. No, not the age-old, “Why did you move to Iceland?” question. For that, there’s a TedX Talk you can watch. I’m talking about the one question I get asked almost on a daily basis, especially by visiting Kweens (a term I use for gay tourists): “What’s it actually like as a gay man living here?”

Well, get ready, cause imma bout to get real up in hurr ok (insert tongue pop).

Gay life in Iceland is small, really small. It’s estimated that only two percent of a developed country’s population are men that identify as gay, so that leaves about 6000 dudes here, who’re all scrambling to get a piece of a tiny pie. I’ve often said in my stand up that it’s a bit like ‘The Hunger Games.’ Once a month we line up outside Kiki, and then we fight to the death, and the last two survivors get to have sex with each other. Iceland is often painted as a utopia for gay people, with no discrimination and Kit Kats for all. In a lot of ways it is, but like any developed country, we have our issues.

With the constant rotation of tourists in and out of the country here, dating can be a bit like eating at a sushi train. That feeling when you see a perfectly fine plate in front of you, but you hold out just to see if something better comes along. There are happy gays here, but there are also venomous little dwarves waiting to sink their teeth into new flesh. It’s a country just like any other.

Latest

Mag
Opinion
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Feminist Buses

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Feminist Buses

by

Hi Nanna, I’m curious to know your opinion on the decorated buses I’ve seen in town. Someone told me that

Mag
Opinion
Last Words: To Fit the Needs of the Present

Last Words: To Fit the Needs of the Present

by

In my late teens, when I was still playing football somewhat seriously, I had a teammate hailing from Nigeria. A

Mag
Opinion
Don’t Ask Nanna: About The Heatwave

Don’t Ask Nanna: About The Heatwave

by

Hey Nanna, I planned a holiday in ICEland to get AWAY from hot weather and now I’ve read there’s going

Mag
Opinion
VIDEO: Understand Icelandic In 3 Words

VIDEO: Understand Icelandic In 3 Words

by

If you find it too tedious and time consuming to actually learn Icelandic, consider watching this video where we teach

Mag
Opinion
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Ravens

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Ravens

by

Hey Nanna I loved your article on April 14 sharing with your loyal readers the story of the raven cam

Mag
Opinion
Forgiveness Is Overrated

Forgiveness Is Overrated

by

This is not a column I ever expected I would have to write. However, recent remarks from former Supreme Court

Show Me More!