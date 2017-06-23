Don’t Ask Nanna: About The Mountain

Dear Nanna,

I read an article in Iceland Magazine and Fréttablaðið about how the police just responded to the third domestic disturbance call at the home of strongman Hafþór ‘’the Mountain’’ Július Björnsson in less than six months—the first time for assaulting his former fiancé and this time for trapping her inside the building, causing her to flee for her safety out a window. The article included a touching interview with the 190kg woman-beater about how much his love for a Pomeranian dog legitimized his violence. There was no interview with the victim. The Fréttablaðið article concluded by praising Hafþór’s professional accomplishments and his international celebrity. Do Icelandic newspapers have a long history of giving free publicity to abusive men and ignoring the damage they inflict upon women? What kind of story do you think the papers will print the day after he eventually kills her?

Sincerely,

Journalistic Integrity

Dear Journalistic Integrity,

OK. Real talk.

Yes, Icelandic newspapers, institutions, people do have a history of giving free publicity to or overlooking the actions of abusive men and ignoring the damage they inflict upon women. The system isn’t broken, this is how it was designed to work and it’s doing a great job.

Hypermasculinity is toxic and Hafþór gets paid handsomely to perform it for a living and consumers are groomed to worship it instead of say, kindness or tolerance.

Domestic violence and sexual assault hasn’t ruined many celebrity careers that I can remember and I can’t say with any certainty that this will be more than a minor inconvenience for The Mountain’s.

It’s the duty of journalists to hold everyone accountable, even when it’s unpopular or it might risk their access to that person/institution/government. I am sorry that my fellow Icelandic newspapers failed this woman. I am happy to report however, that she has pressed charges against him for assault and that other victims of Hafþór’s have come forward.

Nanna

Hi Nanna,

What’s the most annoying thing about tourism industry, from your side, not ours as tourists. But what does the Icelandic tourist industry do that is annoying.

Man In The Mirror

Hi Man in the Mirror,

Well, I really fucking hate those fake candy bags that souvenir shops sell. The chocolate candies branded as Puffin Shit or pink caramel candies called Lava Rocks. That kind of thing. These are just regular types of Icelandic candy that people buy in the supermarket and that they then put in gimmicky bags and mark up to twice or three times the price for tourists to buy.

I don’t know what’s worse, that this trash gets sold to tourists, or that tourists buy them.

Nanna