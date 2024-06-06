From Iceland — Track By Track: The Radio Won't Let Me Sleep By Önnu Jónu Son

Photo by Önnu Jónu Son

Önnu Jónu Son hits top marks with his debut The Radio Won’t Let Me Sleep

Haraldur Þorleifsson is a man of many talents. A philanthropist, businessman and musician, Haraldur released his debut album The Radio Won’t Let Me Sleep under the moniker Önnu Jónu Son, in memory of his mother. The haunting release sees the artist explore feelings of happiness, grief, freedom and loss. Featuring perhaps one of the most touching renditions of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You In The End” — save for the original, of course — Önnu Jónu Son’s debut will make you reaching for the tissues before you can say, “Hey Siri, play Önnu Jónu Son.”

All I Want Is You

I wrote this song after I had taken sleeping pills one night. The next day I woke up and it was all there. I’m not sure what it’s about, but it was written shortly after a breakup. At the time I wasn’t sure if I thought the breakup was the best or worst thing that could happen. I figured out later it was the best thing.

Take Me There

This is nostalgia for something that never happened. A dream I want to experience. A place that I want to go with my wife and our kids. Maybe we’ll find it someday

Almost Over You

I wrote this one in about five minutes. I just sat down and played it, the words too. I used to think it was about a breakup but I recently realised that I wrote it a few weeks after I started using anxiety medication. I was feeling great, free for the first time since I was a kid.

Lay Down Love

A little lullaby. I sing it for my younger son when I put him to sleep at night. Sometimes he sings along.

Thank You

A song about love and loss. When I wrote it I wasn’t grateful for the experience I had gone through. I was alone and angry. Now, years later, I am grateful for the hurt I experienced. It taught me a lot about myself and helped me grow.

Margrét

For my wife and our life together. A long night in Paris I dream we will have.

Big Boy Boots

I lost my mom when I was young. Now I have children of my own. I wrote this song as a bond between the generations. A conversation between parent and child when one of them leaves this existence.

Old and Gray

A love song about growing old together with my wife. It came together very quickly in the studio.

Take These Bones

This song is about living in a body that keeps finding new ways to fail me. I have a disease that’s taken away most of the strength in my muscles. Sometimes I feel there is nothing left, I just need to return my bones.

True Love Will Find You In The End

Written by Daniel Johnston about obsessive love. I’ve played it for a long time. Recently I’ve started thinking about it as being about self-love. Hopefully, we’ll find it in the end.

Legs Entwined

A song about love and the things we do that hurt the ones we love. The lyrics are explicit because I’ve always felt ashamed of my body, and the vulnerability I feel during sex.