From Iceland — Presidential Candidates: Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir

In light of the upcoming Icelandic presidential elections, we reached out to all candidates for answers to our pressing questions. Here is what one of them said.

Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir

Please provide your name, age and current occupation.

Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, 54, actress.

Why do you want to be president?

I seek the presidency because of the public’s encouragement that the presidential office should be occupied by an impartial person who can check and balance the politics, as is stated in our constitution, which references a so-called semi-presidential government. I am honest and interested in the welfare of others and know I have the ability to stand behind people in good and bad times. I am unafraid of challenges and am not scared of conflict if it should arise.

Why should people vote for you rather than another candidate?

Because the public’s interests are also my interests. I have no political connections, do not come from the lines of public officials and have no business interests to protect. I will never use the office for my personal gain or to serve special interests, but rather will work with integrity for our country and everyone living in it.

What is the role of the president and how will you fulfil it?

Because the public’s interests are also my interests. I have no political connections, do not come from the lines of public officials and have no business interests to protect. I will never use the office for my personal gain or to serve special interests, but rather will work with integrity for our country and everyone living in it.

If elected, what would be your first order of business as president?

Inviting the public to a picnic on the Bessastaðir estate. A moment of togetherness with young and old.

What are your thoughts on constitutional reform?

I support a new constitution like the majority of the nation, as it unequivocally protects the interests of the country and nation .

If elected, how do you envision your interactions with other heads of state?

I envision good and peaceful interactions with those nations which respect human rights, environmental protection and peace efforts. Icelanders should choose their friends diligently.

Which former president would you aspire to emulate and why?

I would seek to adopt all the best things which Vigdís Finnbogadóttir and Guðni Th Jóhannesson stood for, but I am also confident in assessing the nation’s will if required and refuse to confirm legislation and call on a referendum like Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, if necessary.

This article includes the full responses of one presidential candidate. Click here to see what the other candidates said.

