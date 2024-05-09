From Iceland — Presidential Candidates: Jón Gnarr

Photo by Julia Staples for The Reykjavík Grapevine

In light of the upcoming Icelandic presidential elections, we reached out to all candidates for answers to our pressing questions. Here is what one of them said.

Jón Gnarr

Please provide your name, age and current occupation.

Jón Gnarr, 57 years old, independent artist.

Why do you want to be president?

I believe I could be of use in that office and that I have the necessary experience and abilities.

Why should people vote for you for president rather than another candidate?

Because I am the right man for the job. I have a very unique relationship with this nation built on friendship, respect and trust, which I think are priceless attributes for the tasks that await us.

What is the role of the president and how will you fulfil it?

The president of Iceland should be an honest person who can mirror Icelandic reality. He needs to be someone who listens to people and hears what they are saying.

What is not the role of the president?

To be arrogant, conceited, prentious and false.

If elected, what would be your first order of business as president?

Go around the country and meet people.

If elected, would you put a cap on how many terms you would foresee yourself serving?

I am 57 years old and have imagined serving for eight to twelve years.

What are your views on the Presidential veto powers?

It is an emergency power which should be used in absolute moderation. If I would use those rights, I would do so in close consultation with experts.

In what circumstances do you think is appropriate to use presidential veto powers?

When a gap forms between the parliament and the people, as happened during the Icesave case or if Alþingi intended to implement something that goes against my conviction such as capital punishment. However, I greatly respect democracy and don’t have much faith in dictatorship or totalitarian actions.

What are your thoughts on constitutional reform?

The constitution has always been under constant revision and I see nothing questionable about that.

If elected, how do you envision your interactions with other heads of state?

Just very similar as they have been, friendly and pleasant.

If you have a spouse/partner, how active do they envision themselves during your time at Bessastaðir?

My wife Jóga supports me 100%.

Which former president would you aspire to emulate and why?

Vigdís Finnbogadóttir and Kristján Eldjárn.

This article includes the full responses of one presidential candidate. Click here to see what the other candidates said.






