From Iceland — Grapevine Events: LOTR Marathon, New Year's Race, FLOTT Release Party And So Much More

Photo by Art Bicnick

Did you get through the holidays okay? Were you gifted a piece of clothing so that the Yule Cat wouldn’t eat you? Did you encounter any mischievous Yule Lads? OK, great. That means you’ll have the fortitude to hit up these upcoming events in Reykjavík. The few days in between the holidays and the new year is like a bad dream where time and space don’t matter. Cookies for dinner, and jólaöl for lunch — why not? Life is a canvas, paint your colours.

End of Year Special at Radar

Friday December 29 — Radar Reykjavík — 19:00-04:30 — Free before 23:00, 2500 ISK after 23:00

Although it’s not technically the end of the year, the last Friday will suffice. If you need a little warm-up before New Year’s Eve, Radar’s End of Year Special might just do the trick. A part of the club series After Eight, Radar will play host to an almost 8-hour-long rave. Featuring DJ and live sets by artists Kraftgalli, ex.girls, Mr. Silla, and Apex Anima, this night will put your dancing shoes to the test. Make sure to show up early to guarantee free entry. JB

FLOTT Release Party

Saturday December 30 — Loft Hostel — 17:00-19:00 — Free

Pop valkyries FLOTT will release their debut record on December 30. To celebrate their creation, they invite you to join their release party, happening at Loft Hostel. FLOTT has made waves in Iceland with their catchy, funk-inspired pop music. Their lyrics usually make jabs at contemporary culture through witty references, all in Icelandic. The band promises deals at the bar. That’s very flott. JB

New Year’s Eve Race

Sunday December 31 — Harpa — 12:00 — Prices vary

A common New Year’s resolution among people (not me) is to exercise more. Now, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is and get a jumpstart on your promise, which will eventually fall into the abyss of habit. For those wanting to shed some calories before a night of festivities, sports club ÍR host their annual New Year’s Eve race. Open for all, it’s a run for amateurs and seasoned joggers alike, with both 10k and 3k routes available. A part of this long-standing tradition is to dress up in costume, so let your imagination roam freely. JB

The Lord of the Rings – New Year’s Marathon

Monday January 1 — Bíó Paradís — 12:00 — 2190 ISK – 4380 ISK

What’s a better way to celebrate the new year than with the ultimate film marathon? Bíó Paradís proudly present their New Year’s extravaganza by screening the Lord of the Rings trilogy throughout the day. Starting at noon for The Fellowship of the Ring, the event goes well into the night. There will be a break between each screening, with concessions available. If you don’t have the guts to commit to a full day of fantasy films, the cinema offers a single ticket for 2190 ISK. JB