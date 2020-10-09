From Iceland — Food, Friends, Fitness and Family: Seth Sharp’s Perfect Day

Photo by Art Bicnick

Seth Sharp is a DJ, producer, singer and vocal coach originally from the US. His perfect day? A perfect mix of fitness, food, family and friends.

Morning

I stare out of the 6th floor window of the luxury hotel, the scent of the crisp air wafting through the room like fresh morning rúgbrauð. Though many years have passed, I still recall stepping off the flight from JFK and experiencing the aroma for the first time. It was pure and unfamiliar, and in that moment I knew this land would become my home. As I look out onto Mt. Esja, the blissful city remains forever my muse. Throughout the suite, my friends—brought together by music, art and creativity—rest peacefully, sleeping off the paradisiacal night.

”Everyone cleans up the forest afterwards, their singing echoing the night passed. As we leave, the rabbits greet us fearlessly.”

I tiptoe past them, to the street, where a bright yellow scooter whisks me off to Öskjuhlíð, one of the most tranquil places in Reykjavík. Nature embraces me amongst the cool, soft wind and the sharp, pleasant crack of branches beneath my feet. Here, I meditate. Here, I find bliss.

I head to the running trail for a long, contemplative run. I achieve my fastest time and somehow experience no chafing. My family surprises me with a visit from the States and I take everyone on an epicurean journey to Ogolúgo, the African restaurant on Laugavegur.

Afternoon

My gym bros and I take a limo to the gym. It’s Chest Day–the best day! My family meets us at Laugardalslaug. We take over a hot pot, then go down the slide an inordinate amount of times to the delight of my four-year-old nephew and his preteen sister, who forgoes her adolescent angst to enjoy being a kid again.

Evening

Dinner’s at Kröst, where I introduce my family to the scrumptious vegan burger. Strolling to Gaeta Gelato for gelato, the kind staff reward my loyalty (I eat there every day), presenting me with delicious passion fruit sorbet. DJ Karel and I head to the club for a DJ set, ecstasising the crowd with three hours of tech house music.

Night

Leaving the club, we take everyone to Öskjuhlíð for one of our infamous raves under the midnight sun. With our freshly stamped city permit and full support from the police, the rave uplifts and inspires. Everyone cleans up the forest afterwards, their singing echoing the night passed. As we leave, the rabbits greet us fearlessly. Back at the hotel I instantly fall asleep, gratefully exhausted.

In the immortal words of the poet Ice Cube, “Today was a good day.”

You can follow Seth on Facebook And read more Perfect Day articles here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.