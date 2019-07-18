Just Sayings: “Enginn verður óbarinn biskup” - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Just Sayings: “Enginn verður óbarinn biskup”

Just Sayings: “Enginn verður óbarinn biskup”

Published July 18, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by

One expression you are likely to hear in Iceland is “Enginn verður óbarinn biskup,” which literally means “no one will be an unbeaten bishop.” Essentially, the phrase means “it takes considerable work to reach your goals,” and one English version of this expression would be “no pain, no gain”.   The phrase is apparently even confusing to Icelanders, many of whom have questioned whether beating up bishops was a common practice in the old days. In fact, it’s a reference to one Bishop Guðmundur Arason, who was influential in the 12th and 13th centuries. Guðmundur apparently had to endure a lot of hardship in order to attain this high office, especially as a child, when he would be severely beaten if he slacked off on his studies.  Today we know that physical violence does not help children study, but the expression has persisted over the years to present day.

For more “Just Sayings” like “Enginn verður óbarinn biskup,” click here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Book your day tours in Iceland right here!

Next:


Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

Magazine-articles
Articles
What Are Icelanders Talking About?: Whales, Sugar And A Naval Base

What Are Icelanders Talking About?: Whales, Sugar And A Naval Base

by

Magazine-articles
Articles
Learn As You Listen: The Mussila Music School App Takes Off

Learn As You Listen: The Mussila Music School App Takes Off

by

Magazine-articles
Articles
Well, You Asked: Being British, Neighbour Feuds, Getting Stood Up

Well, You Asked: Being British, Neighbour Feuds, Getting Stood Up

by

Magazine-articles
Articles
How To Kill A Sailor: Light A Cigarette With A Candle

How To Kill A Sailor: Light A Cigarette With A Candle

by

Magazine-articles
Articles
Food of Iceland: Harðfiskur

Food of Iceland: Harðfiskur

by

Magazine-articles
Articles
Icelandic Superstitions: “Sjö Níu Þrettán”

Icelandic Superstitions: “Sjö Níu Þrettán”

by

Show Me More!