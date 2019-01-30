Word Of The Issue: Hálkurök - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Word Of The Issue: Hálkurök

Word Of The Issue: Hálkurök

Published January 30, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
HelenK/CreativeCommons

Throughout Iceland’s wintertime weather reports, you will frequently see the word “hálka.” This refers to the icy conditions, usually brought on by freezing rain, that will cover sidewalks and roads in Iceland. Travelling by foot or car over hálka is likely to result in slipping, falling, veering off the road and crashing: disastrous results all around. Hálkurök is a compound word using hálka and “rök”, the Icelandic word for logic or reasoning. Therefore, hálkurök is the Icelandic word for a slippery slope argument; responding to one thing by implying the danger of a bigger, more harmful thing will naturally follow (e.g., “Ban fireworks? What’s next, banning Christmas and dancing?”). It’s an interesting and particularly Icelandic translation of an internationally-known phenomenon, and that’s what makes it the word of the issue.

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Mag
Articles
Weathering The Climate: Economic Challenges In The Era Of Global Warming

Weathering The Climate: Economic Challenges In The Era Of Global Warming

by

Mag
Articles
Thar She Blows: New Report On Whaling Raises Questions And Criticism

Thar She Blows: New Report On Whaling Raises Questions And Criticism

by

Mag
Articles
Ten Years Later: The Protests That Brought Down The Government

Ten Years Later: The Protests That Brought Down The Government

by

Mag
Articles
Food Of Iceland: Lamb Hearts

Food Of Iceland: Lamb Hearts

by

Mag
Articles
Ask A Philosopher: What Led To The 2008 Crash?

Ask A Philosopher: What Led To The 2008 Crash?

by

Mag
Articles
Two Enter, One Leaves: Iceland’s Labour Struggle

Two Enter, One Leaves: Iceland’s Labour Struggle

by

Show Me More!