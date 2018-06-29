Island Life: Fox Hunting, A New Winery, And Tourist Rescue

If you’re a fan of the Arctic fox (and honestly, who isn’t?), you may be pleased to learn that the East Iceland Nature Research Centre has concluded that fox hunting makes no sense in the area around Neskaupstaður. Foxes in the area feed mostly on birds, so they pose no threat to any livestock that might be around. Minks, on the other hand, can be killed with impunity.

You might not think the Westfjords would be a great place for a vineyard, but an American named Michael Delcau has set his sights on Súðavík, where he intends to open a winery, using crowberries and huckleberries instead of grapes to make native Icelandic wine. Besta luck, Michael!

Rescue workers near Fimmvörðuháls were called out to rescue a pair of tourists who had made their way up there and immediately became trapped by inclement weather. A helicopter was used to reach the tourists, who were then provided warm dry clothes and food. For fuck sake, people, read the goddamn weather forecast before you go camping. Jesus.