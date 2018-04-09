Mag
Articles
Missing In Iceland: Crack

Missing In Iceland: Crack

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Adobe Stock

Published April 9, 2018

Iceland, like many European countries, has a love-hate relationship with drugs. They love to take them, but enforce some pretty strict drug laws, even if sentencing is usually more focused on rehabilitation than incarceration. There are few drugs you can’t find in Iceland, if you look hard enough, but one that is conspicuously missing is crack cocaine.

For the unfamiliar, crack is incredibly easy to make. And anyone who has visited some of Iceland’s swankier nightclubs can attest that Icelanders do enjoy cocaine. And still, no crack. Why?

Cocaine is able to travel around continental Europe with relative ease, but getting it to Iceland is a whole other story. There’s only so much you can carry through the international airport, which is also the most heavily policed point of entry, so smugglers have to get creative. This includes trying to bring it into the country via the ferry over from Scandinavia, or even welding waterproof containers to the hulls of ships. This means Iceland gets proportionately less cocaine than most other European countries.

So if you’re an aspiring drug dealer in Iceland with a small quantity of coke, how do you get the most for your money? You cut it to death. Cocaine purity in Iceland, on average, is somewhere around 10%. That being the case, cooking it down to crack will greatly reduce the supply of product, and you might actually lose money.

Further, most Icelandic drug users have their standards. It’s why most cannabis users prefer joints over bongs, which are looked down upon as being too “junky” for the discriminating stoner. The same goes for crack. For these reasons, crack is yet another thing missing in Iceland – fortunately.

Latest

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Teika

Word Of The Issue: Teika

by

The Icelandic word of the issue is teika. This word is a classic example of vocabulary that falls out of

Mag
Articles
The Dark Side Of Masculinity, Or How Rigid Behaviour Codes Hinder Men’s Potential

The Dark Side Of Masculinity, Or How Rigid Behaviour Codes Hinder Men’s Potential

by

Toxic masculinity is not the easiest of concepts to just delve into, as it comes with an abundance of negative

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Geirvarta

Word Of The Issue: Geirvarta

by

Voted ‘ugliest word’ by Icelanders in 2013, ‘geirvarta’ is the Icelandic word for nipple.  This compound, however, is much funnier

Mag
Articles
This Day In Icelandic History: Halldór Laxness’ The Atom Station Sells Out In One Day

This Day In Icelandic History: Halldór Laxness’ The Atom Station Sells Out In One Day

by

Long before there was Björk, there was Iceland’s original pop star, Halldór Laxness. One of the most misunderstood Icelandic authors

Mag
Articles
Missing In Iceland: Policy Betting

Missing In Iceland: Policy Betting

by

Iceland is not a country friendly to gambling. Sure, there are digital slots and scratch-off tickets, but there are no

Mag
Articles
Icelandic Peace Activist Vindicated 16 Years After The Fact

Icelandic Peace Activist Vindicated 16 Years After The Fact

by

Icelanders were recently shocked and appalled to learn that Icelandic airline Air Atlanta had made dozens of trips, from eastern

Show Me More!