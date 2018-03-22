Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Geirvarta

Word Of The Issue: Geirvarta

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Original photo by Art Bicnick

Published March 22, 2018

Voted ‘ugliest word’ by Icelanders in 2013, ‘geirvarta’ is the Icelandic word for nipple.  This compound, however, is much funnier than its English counterpart. In fact, it literally means ‘wart with a dot’—which is neither accurate nor particularly appealing but surely amusing.

The word ‘geir’ means ‘spear,” which prompted Icelanders to adopt the popular expression “spear warts” to refer to nipples. Geir, however, also means ‘tiny dot.’ Since there is indeed a tiny dot at the end of that odd wart-like protuberance that is the nipple, a science website managed by the University of Iceland called Visindavefurinn considers it likely that the word ‘geirvarta’ originated from that.

We’ll let you decide on which side of Icelanders’ self-deprecating humour you want to be on!

Latest

Mag
Articles
This Day In Icelandic History: Halldór Laxness’ The Atom Station Sells Out In One Day

This Day In Icelandic History: Halldór Laxness’ The Atom Station Sells Out In One Day

by

Long before there was Björk, there was Iceland’s original pop star, Halldór Laxness. One of the most misunderstood Icelandic authors

Mag
Articles
Missing In Iceland: Policy Betting

Missing In Iceland: Policy Betting

by

Iceland is not a country friendly to gambling. Sure, there are digital slots and scratch-off tickets, but there are no

Mag
Articles
Icelandic Peace Activist Vindicated 16 Years After The Fact

Icelandic Peace Activist Vindicated 16 Years After The Fact

by

Icelanders were recently shocked and appalled to learn that Icelandic airline Air Atlanta had made dozens of trips, from eastern

Mag
Articles
There Is Power In The Union: Iceland’s Labour Revolution

There Is Power In The Union: Iceland’s Labour Revolution

by

Earlier this month, Icelanders witnessed a bloodless revolution. Efling, one of Iceland’s largest labour unions and comprised of some of

Mag
Articles
Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

by

Iceland has an undeserved reputation as being a country free of bugs, especially biting insects that you might find in

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Að Kynda

Word Of The Issue: Að Kynda

by

Have you ever heard Icelanders’ favourite story about the word ‘kynda’? Tour guides in particular love to explain how it

Show Me More!