Mag
Articles
Hour Of The Wolf: The Doctrine Of The Busboy

Hour Of The Wolf: The Doctrine Of The Busboy

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Anna Róshildur Beneðikts

Published February 6, 2018

Starting as Prikið’s nighttime busboy was nineteen year old Tómas Óli Magnússon’s first foray into the world of night shifts. A menntaskóli student by day, the word that comes to mind upon meeting the teenager is Zen. Soft-spoken, thoughtful and introspective—he’s probably the last person you’d expect to see darting around drunk partiers.

Saliva, puke and tobacco

“During my first shift, someone puked in the men’s urinal and I had to shovel it all up with my bare hands.” He says with a small smile, seemingly unperturbed to the horrors of that sentence. “The job is very physical. You’re standing up for twelve hours at a time, running around, picking up glasses that might have a mix of saliva, puke, and tobacco at the bottom. I feel in touch with my body at these moments, and humble, which I like.”

Weekends full of drunk shenanigans quickly changed Tómas. “I’ve mostly stopped drinking.” He says, shrugging. “At four in the morning, there’s this sad spark of desperation in people’s eyes. I don’t see myself in that.” It’s a harsh remark, but one he says without judgement. “And you know, Prikið is the centre of hip-hop and young art but now, I don’t put any value into it if someone is an artist, rapper, or wears expensive brands. People are just people. I guess I am very wholesome now.”

He is wholesome. A description that becomes clear when he talks about things he does put value into like meditation, yoga, and healthy eating. Speaking with a comfortable, quiet conviction, Tómas almost seems like a guru. It’s an apt comparison—it’d be easy to leave a conversation wanting to emulate him, and may be difficult not to.

Learning from the glass

“To be honest, I was really excited that the Grapevine wanted to talk to me because I have a lot to say about this job.” He takes a deep breath. “My message is that doing something humbling and physically challenging is educational. I think all people during their younger years should get some dirt under their nails, and be the person with the least possible power.” He pauses, though it’s clear he’s already put a great deal of thought into his words. “After that, you’ll never be obnoxious or take service for granted and you’ll know you can do something that is taxing and challenging.” He smiles. “I don’t think there is any uncomfortable situation I couldn’t feel good in now. That’s what I’ve learned from busing.”

Latest

Mag
Articles
Icelandic Facebook Group: Motivation Stelpur

Icelandic Facebook Group: Motivation Stelpur

by

The obesity rate in Iceland currently stands at 22.8%, which is significantly lower than Britain’s gargantuan 28.1% but still embarrassingly

Mag
Articles
Missing In Iceland: Theme Parks

Missing In Iceland: Theme Parks

by

Iceland is the number one consumer of antidepressants worldwide. One possible reason for this is the complete lack of theme

Mag
Articles
Reader’s Letters: Low Key Music Nights In Reykjavík

Reader’s Letters: Low Key Music Nights In Reykjavík

by

Hi there, Love your blog. Iceland has intrigued me for years. I am a fan of so many Icelandic artists

Mag
Articles
#MeToo: Foreign Women in Iceland Unite!

#MeToo: Foreign Women in Iceland Unite!

by

After the #MeToo movement progressively unveiled the systematic abuse of women at all levels of Icelandic society, it was only

Mag
Articles
Jewish Guide To Iceland: How To Prevent Accidentally Offending Moses

Jewish Guide To Iceland: How To Prevent Accidentally Offending Moses

by

Recently, I flew on a WOW air flight from New York that connected to the airline´s new route to Tel

Mag
Articles
Independence Party’s Privileged Relationship With Icelandic Media: At What Cost?

Independence Party’s Privileged Relationship With Icelandic Media: At What Cost?

by

The past few years have been complicated for the International press. As the choke on media and freedom of the

Show Me More!