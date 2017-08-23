Mag
Missing in Iceland: Late Night Delivery

Published August 23, 2017

It’s 02:00 you’ve got a growling stomach and you’re too lazy to leave your couch. All you have in your fridge is a half eaten container of skyr and stale rúgbrauð. This can be a bit of a problem in Iceland. Late night delivery is what usually saves the day when hunger strikes at night, but unfortunately there is no such thing here. As a newcomer to Iceland, and an awful cook, I’ve been dreaming of ordering food from my couch from any place that may still be open after dark. When you come from a land where transportation services such as Uber or Just-Eat will pick up your food from any restaurant—even if they don’t deliver—and have it right at your front door at any given hour, hot and ready to be devoured, it’s pretty difficult to live your life any other way. Whether you’re working late, studying, going out, or you’re just a creature of the night—there isn’t anyone to call to fix that hunger.

So, why is this missing in Iceland? Is it a lack of demand? Perhaps late night delivery is one of those services you don’t think you need until you’ve got it. For now, the lack of late night delivery will force the lazy, bad chef insomniac in me to change my lifestyle. If we can’t all agree on the need for such a service, there is one type of late night delivery I think most people would approve of—and that’s late night beer delivery. As if that’ll ever happen in Iceland….

 

