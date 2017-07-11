Time Capsule: The National Gallery Of Iceland

Entering the graceful main entrance of Listasafn Íslands (the National Gallery of Iceland), it’s hard to believe that the building was originally built for storing ice, back in 1916. It’s much easier to imagine citizens of Reykjavik gathering there for dancing and drinking—which they actually did, until a fire in 1971 left the building in a pretty bad state. But it underwent a reconstruction, still with the original design retained along with a new one, and 1987 the National Gallery took over the premises with its valuable collection of artworks.

A section that easily could be passed by unnoticed is the Gallery’s elegant and open glass elevator, which is over 25 years old. The marble floor, ample reflections and golden elements create a symbiosis that’s a true delight for the eyes, and represent the rest of the building’s appearance well. It deserves some more attention… And elevator selfies.