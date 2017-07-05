Island Life

While this is normally the section where we post lighter, quirky news from the countryside, we would be remiss if we did not mention the severe flooding in Seyðisfjörður and the surrounding area. Rivers swelled from rapidly melting snow, forcing many Icelanders out of their homes. Property damage has been extensive and is still not entirely accounted for. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or deaths. Nonetheless, our thoughts are with our northeastern compatriots.

Icelanders in the sleepy Hvalfjörður area were treated to a shocking surprise when they noticed a fleet of warships and a submarine sailing into Icelandic waters late last month. Although the operation was actually a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the famed PQ17 flotilla, which sailed from Iceland to Russia, no one had bothered telling the media—despite both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Icelandic Coast Guard having spent the past few months preparing for this event. No Icelanders were reported to have opened fire on the supposed invaders.

If you’re planning on staying the night in one of those funky shacks up in the Highlands, you better mind your Ps and Qs. The South Iceland police have announced they are going to visit every single one of those Highland emergency huts. Not that they’ll be solely looking for people trying to etch “SEND NUDES” into the ancient moss (again); they also hope to provide assistance to tourists in need, and to get stuck vehicles out of ruts, and so forth. So play nice in the Highlands, and be careful!