Mag
Articles
Gentle Icelandic Giant, Big Jake, To Be Memorialised In Seattle

Gentle Icelandic Giant, Big Jake, To Be Memorialised In Seattle

Continued below.
Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published April 18, 2017

Plans are underway to honour dedicated Seattle police officer and native-born Icelander Jakob “Big Jake” Bjarnason, 90 years after his death from heart failure.

The decision was made after a number of history buffs informed the Seattle Metropolitan Police Museum that Big Jake’s grave in Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park was neglected and overgrown.

“He emigrated [in his twenties, during a time] when a lot of Icelanders were ‘going west,’ said Friðrik Þór Guðmundsson, an investigative journalist who recently spent a year in Seattle with family, looking into Big Jake’s story. Friðrik Þór happens to be Big Jake’s great-grand nephew.

Friðrik Þór’s research uncovered Big Jake’s renown. It turned out he was, at the time, considered a legend among Seattle police. Not only did he serve for over two decades, from 1903-1927—a rarity at the time—but his funeral was also one of the largest ever held in Seattle. Two thousand people attended Big Jake’s funeral, including over a hundred policemen and the Police Commander, all in dress uniform.

At roughly 223 cm tall (7-foot 4-inches) Big Jake towered over the residents of the city, and his giant, strong-jawed stature coupled with his booming voice proved a powerful deterrent for the city’s troublemakers (Big Jake only ever carried a billy club, saying he didn’t require a pistol).

Big Jake had to have all his clothes tailor-made as he was too tall to buy anything off the rack—everything down to his police gloves and even his shoes. According to Friðrik Þór, Big Jake had a sense of humour about his size, often joking that his barber charged him double for a shave.

“My favourite story might be, when asked by a Seattleite if he had been unusually tall in Iceland, Big Jake answered; ‘No, no, no, I was so little that I was ashamed, and moved over here!’” Friðrik Þór told The Reykjavík Grapevine.

“A lot was written about him in Washington state and US newspapers, which I read through genealogybank.com,” said Friðrik Þór about his research. “The rest I got from living people.”

“The most rewarding thing about this [whole process],” continued Friðrik Þór, “has been searching for something that’s almost vanished, but finding it, and being surprised and impressed with just about everything he did and stood for. Seeing item after item showing that he was justly called ‘a gentle giant.’ All my best investigative journalism happens outside journalism.”

Big Jake’s Memorial and new headstone ceremony will be held May 10, at 11 am at Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park and Friðrik Þór hopes his family in the surrounding area—other distant relatives of Big Jake’s—will be able to join him for it.

To learn more about Big Jake, check out Friðrik Þór’s article in Kultur Magazine.

Latest

Mag
Articles
“Don’t Give Up! It Is Possible!”

“Don’t Give Up! It Is Possible!”

by

Last week, Icelanders woke up to find that the front page of the newspaper Fréttablaðið was now a full page

Mag
Articles
Blast From The Past: The First Icelandic Sci-Fi

Blast From The Past: The First Icelandic Sci-Fi

by

It seems that every space film these days, from ‘Prometheus’ to ‘Oblivion’ to ‘Star Wars’, is shot in Iceland. But

Mag
Articles
Margrét Bjarnadóttir’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Margrét Bjarnadóttir’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

by

Margrét Bjarnadóttir is a choreographer and visual artist. She recently wowed the audience at Reykjavík City Theatre with her choreographed

Mag
Articles
Missing in Iceland: Popeye’s

Missing in Iceland: Popeye’s

by

Once upon a time, you actually had a plethora of choices when it came to fried chicken in Iceland. There

Mag
Articles
Blast From The Past: Reykjavík Tarzan Arrested For Nudity

Blast From The Past: Reykjavík Tarzan Arrested For Nudity

by

In early 1943, observant Reykvíkingar might have seen a naked man running past their window and even, on occasion, climbing

Mag
Articles
Hour Of The Wolf: A Toy Story

Hour Of The Wolf: A Toy Story

by

Once you notice one, you start seeing them everywhere. Toys stuck to signposts, window ledges and rooftops, throughout the downtown

Show Me More!