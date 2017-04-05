Mag
Missing in Iceland: Popeye’s

@pauldfontaine

Published April 5, 2017

Once upon a time, you actually had a plethora of choices when it came to fried chicken in Iceland. There was Crown Chicken in Akureyri (gone), Chester Fried Chicken at Nóatún (long gone) and the greatest fried chicken in the world, Popeye’s. This bastion of homestyle sides that included biscuits and “dirty rice” was situated in Kringlan’s food court, where Domino’s now stands, doling out their bastardised version of “pizza.” Today, if you want real fried chicken in Iceland, your choices are either the chicken place at Suðurver, or any of the gazillion KFCs. And who knows how long that Suðurver place will stay open. Can they weather the storm against the All-Powerful Colonel? Only time will tell. One thing’s for certain, and it’s this: your fried chicken choices are severely limited in this country, and it’s for that reason that Popeye’s is missing (and missed) in Iceland.

