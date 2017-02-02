Reykjavík Of Yore: Landspítallin

Reykjavík Of Yore: Landspítallin

jondi_opt
Words by
Photos by
Gunnar Rúnar Ólafsson & Art Bicick

Published February 2, 2017

Pictured here is the oldest building of Landspítalinn, The National University Hospital of Iceland, located by Hringbraut in 101 Reykjavík. The featured picture dates back to 1954, and the one below was taken right here and now in 2017. Built in in the late 1920s, this was the first building of the complex that today accommodates the hospital—in fact, it stood alone until the 1960s. Although this historic building will most probably remain, Iceland’s new coalition government plans to build a new hospital on the premises by 2023.

Reykjavík Of Yore Landspítallinn 2

Latest

Mag
Articles
New-Years Partying 2016 in Reykjavík

New-Years Partying 2016 in Reykjavík

by

NEW YEARS EVE Generally Icelanders do a lot of home-partying on New Years Eve. Many bars are closed for the

Mag
Articles
Whippet = Good

Whippet = Good

by

When the whippet, a type of sighthound, breaks into a double suspension gallop, it’s breathtaking to behold. It seems to

Mag
Articles
A Beginner’s Guide To Icelandic Literature

A Beginner’s Guide To Icelandic Literature

by

Whether you don’t understand a word of Icelandic but want to get familiar with the country’s literature, or you have

Mag
Articles
Where Do They Want To Take Us? The Platforms Explained

Where Do They Want To Take Us? The Platforms Explained

by

Normally each election cycle, we ask each of the parties with a good chance of getting into Parliament what their

Mag
Articles
Choose Your Team! What Your Next Government Might Look Like

Choose Your Team! What Your Next Government Might Look Like

by

One of the questions we asked every party currently polling high enough to win seats in Parliament this election year

Mag
Articles
“So, Where Are You From?”

“So, Where Are You From?”

by

Most of us will recognise the common conversation opener, often used as a handy ice-breaker in awkward situations, or even

Show Me More!