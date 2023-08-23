From Iceland — The Haul: Your Summer Wilderness Checklist

The Haul: Your Summer Wilderness Checklist

Published August 23, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Product photos, 66 North and respective brands

Every time I come back from a hiking trip, my mind is already optimising my packing list for the next adventure – dreaming of lighter shoes, warmer layers, and, oh, binoculars. I promised myself I’d get binoculars a long time ago. Well, having just returned from a 5-day trip to Hornstrandir, a place where few people venture, I now find myself yearning for a sat phone and those weird-looking shoes that allow you to cross rivers with the grace of a ballerina.

  • inReach Mini 2

available at garminbudin.is – 69.900 ISK

  • SKINNERS 2.0

available at uglanheilsuvorur.is – 11.900 ISK

  • 66°North x HEIMPLANET The Cave XL 4-Season Tent

available at 66 North stores – 145.000 ISK

  • Nikon ACULON A211 10×50 Binoculars

 available at ht.is – 27.995 ISK

  • Fjallraven High Coast Hydratic Trousers

available at Mt Hekla, Skólavörðustígur 16 and Fjällräven, Laugavegur 67 – 40.800 ISK

  • Björg Pullover Lopapeysa

available at shop.grapevine.is – 279.00 EUR

  • Black Diamond Spot 400-R headlamp

available at Fjallakofinn, Hallarmúli 2 – 12.995 ISK

  • Birds by Hjörleifur Hjartarson and Rán Flygenring

available at shop.grapevine.is – 39.00 EUR

