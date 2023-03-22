From Iceland — The Haul: Joi’s Nordic Shopping Bag

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.

The days are getting longer. The air is getting warmer. The sun is for sale. That’s right. At Efnisveitan, you’re able to purchase second hand commercial items. Like the sun that adorned the ceiling of beloved shopping mall Kringlan for a good 20 years. Hit us up if you know a good place for it.

Bastua Water Jug

available at IKEA, Kauptún 4 — 2.990 ISK

City Libraries Annual Pass

available at any city library — 2.800 ISK

I Must Be the Devil LP – Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir

available at Lucky Records, Rauðarástígur 10 — 5.999 ISK

Lúpína, poster

available at Hrím, Kringlan — 8.990 ISK

Birkenstock Arizona

available at Steinar Waage, Kringlan — 14.995 ISK

Sveitapeysa, salvia

available at Kormakur og Skjöldur, Laugavegur 59 — 22.900 ISK

The Sun from Kringlan Stjörnutorg

available online from Efnisveitan — 120.000 ISK

Royal Pipp búðingur

available at Krónan — 270 ISK