From Iceland — The Haul: Joi’s Nordic Shopping Bag

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.
The days are getting longer. The air is getting warmer. The sun is for sale. That’s right. At Efnisveitan, you’re able to purchase second hand commercial items. Like the sun that adorned the ceiling of beloved shopping mall Kringlan for a good 20 years. Hit us up if you know a good place for it.
- Bastua Water Jug
available at IKEA, Kauptún 4 — 2.990 ISK
- City Libraries Annual Pass
available at any city library — 2.800 ISK
- I Must Be the Devil LP – Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
available at Lucky Records, Rauðarástígur 10 — 5.999 ISK
- Lúpína, poster
available at Hrím, Kringlan — 8.990 ISK
- Birkenstock Arizona
available at Steinar Waage, Kringlan — 14.995 ISK
- Sveitapeysa, salvia
available at Kormakur og Skjöldur, Laugavegur 59 — 22.900 ISK
- The Sun from Kringlan Stjörnutorg
available online from Efnisveitan — 120.000 ISK
- Royal Pipp búðingur
available at Krónan — 270 ISK
