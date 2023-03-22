From Iceland — The Haul: Joi’s Nordic Shopping Bag

The Haul: Joi’s Nordic Shopping Bag

The Haul: Joi’s Nordic Shopping Bag

Published March 22, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.

The days are getting longer. The air is getting warmer. The sun is for sale. That’s right. At Efnisveitan, you’re able to purchase second hand commercial items. Like the sun that adorned the ceiling of beloved shopping mall Kringlan for a good 20 years. Hit us up if you know a good place for it. 

  • Bastua Water Jug

available at IKEA, Kauptún 4 — 2.990 ISK

  • City Libraries Annual Pass 

available at any city library — 2.800 ISK

 

  • I Must Be the Devil LP – Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir

available at Lucky Records, Rauðarástígur 10 — 5.999 ISK

 

  • Lúpína, poster

available at Hrím, Kringlan — 8.990 ISK

  •  Birkenstock Arizona

available at Steinar Waage, Kringlan — 14.995 ISK

  • Sveitapeysa, salvia

available at Kormakur og Skjöldur, Laugavegur 59 — 22.900 ISK

  • The Sun from Kringlan Stjörnutorg

available online from Efnisveitan — 120.000 ISK

 

  •  Royal Pipp búðingur

available at Krónan — 270 ISK

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Magazine
Articles
Gauging the Icelandicness of Íslenski Barinn

Gauging the Icelandicness of Íslenski Barinn

by

Magazine
Articles
Going Down: The Lava Tunnel and Its Deep Secrets

Going Down: The Lava Tunnel and Its Deep Secrets

by

Magazine
Articles
Extreme Makeover: Skeifan Edition

Extreme Makeover: Skeifan Edition

by

Magazine
Articles
Smell, swirl, sip and skál! The Reykjavík wine scene has never been livelier!

Smell, swirl, sip and skál! The Reykjavík wine scene has never been livelier!

by

Magazine
Articles
The Rocky Foundation of Law and Order

The Rocky Foundation of Law and Order

by

Magazine
Articles
What If Icelanders Had Colonised North America?

What If Icelanders Had Colonised North America?

by

Show Me More!