From Iceland — The Haul: Shopping Away the Post-Holiday Blues

As we slowly claw our way out of post-holiday blues and winter’s darkness, there’s at least some celebrating left to do. Be it Konudagur (Women’s Day), Valentine’s Day or Imbolc, here are a few flower alternatives artist Patty Spyrakos is gifting herself or her significant others this month.

Hasami Porcelain Teapot — Available at Mikado, Hverfisgata 50 – 19.900 ISK

Hetkinen Bark Bout Fragrance — Available at ORG, Laugavegur 46 and Kringlan — 6.950 ISK

Mr. Silla Hands on Hands LP — Available at 12Tonar, Skólavörðustígur 15 — 4.000 ISK

LAMY ink pen — Available from Penninn Eymundsson, Laugavegur 77 and other locations — 4,319 ISK

Flotholt Sigur Rós x Fischersund Fragrance — Available from Fischersund, Fischersund 3 — 21.900 ISK

Gift card for two to the cinema with a medium popcorn and a beer or wine — Available from Bíó Paradís, Hverfisgata 54 — 5.500 ISK

Nasdaq Silk Blouse from Eyglo — Available at Kiosk, Grandagarður 35 — 45,900 ISK

Reykjavik Culture Card for annual access to 14 museums, events, exhibitions, libraries and more — Available at menningarkort.is and all card access points — 7,450 ISK





