From Iceland — The Haul: The Self-Care Shopping Bag

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.

Finding ourselves still stricken with a gruelling case of post-holiday PTSD, our focus right now is firmly on self-care. If money were no object, here’s what we’d be picking up to pamper ourselves.

Scent diffuser lava stone from Fischersund x Aldís and Davíð Georg x Rammagerðin

available at Rammagerðin, Skólavörðustígur 12 — 15.500 ISK

Védís Pullover Lopapeysa from Handprjónasamband Íslands

available from Shop.Grapevine.is — 229 euro

Angan Arctic Youth Face Oil

available from anganskincare.com — 11.900 ISK

Aventurine Jade Face Roller

available from anganskincare.com — 5.500 ISK

Æsir CBD Hand & Body Lotion

available from Æsir CBD, Hverfisgata 39 — 3.900 ISK

Ben & Jerry’s Netflix & Chilll’d non-dairy ice cream

available from Vegan Búðin, Faxafen 14 — 999 ISK

“Magma” by Þóra Hjörleifsdóttir

available from Shop.Grapevine.is — 32 euro

Nangijala Blouse & Smiley Pants from Helicopter

available from Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 — 53.900 ISK & 51.900 ISK