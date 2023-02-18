From Iceland — The Haul: The Self-Care Shopping Bag

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.
Finding ourselves still stricken with a gruelling case of post-holiday PTSD, our focus right now is firmly on self-care. If money were no object, here’s what we’d be picking up to pamper ourselves.
- Scent diffuser lava stone from Fischersund x Aldís and Davíð Georg x Rammagerðin
available at Rammagerðin, Skólavörðustígur 12 — 15.500 ISK
- Védís Pullover Lopapeysa from Handprjónasamband Íslands
available from Shop.Grapevine.is — 229 euro
- Angan Arctic Youth Face Oil
available from anganskincare.com — 11.900 ISK
- Aventurine Jade Face Roller
available from anganskincare.com — 5.500 ISK
- Æsir CBD Hand & Body Lotion
available from Æsir CBD, Hverfisgata 39 — 3.900 ISK
- Ben & Jerry’s Netflix & Chilll’d non-dairy ice cream
available from Vegan Búðin, Faxafen 14 — 999 ISK
- “Magma” by Þóra Hjörleifsdóttir
available from Shop.Grapevine.is — 32 euro
- Nangijala Blouse & Smiley Pants from Helicopter
available from Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 — 53.900 ISK & 51.900 ISK
