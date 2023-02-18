From Iceland — The Haul: The Self-Care Shopping Bag

The Haul: The Self-Care Shopping Bag

The Haul: The Self-Care Shopping Bag

Published February 18, 2023

Words by

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.

Finding ourselves still stricken with a gruelling case of post-holiday PTSD, our focus right now is firmly on self-care. If money were no object, here’s what we’d be picking up to pamper ourselves.

  • Scent diffuser lava stone from Fischersund x Aldís and Davíð Georg x Rammagerðin

available at Rammagerðin, Skólavörðustígur 12 — 15.500 ISK

Photo by Art Bicnick 

  • Védís Pullover Lopapeysa from Handprjónasamband Íslands

available from Shop.Grapevine.is — 229 euro

 

  • Angan Arctic Youth Face Oil

available from anganskincare.com — 11.900 ISK

 

  • Aventurine Jade Face Roller

available from anganskincare.com — 5.500 ISK

 

  • Æsir CBD Hand & Body Lotion

available from Æsir CBD, Hverfisgata 39 — 3.900 ISK

Photo by Art Bicnick

  • Ben & Jerry’s Netflix & Chilll’d non-dairy ice cream

available from Vegan Búðin, Faxafen 14 — 999 ISK

 

  • “Magma” by Þóra Hjörleifsdóttir

available from Shop.Grapevine.is — 32 euro

 

  • Nangijala Blouse & Smiley Pants from Helicopter

 available from Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 — 53.900 ISK & 51.900 ISK

Photo by Art Bicnick

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:


Latest

Magazine
Articles
Monochrome Magic — With a Corpse for Colour

Monochrome Magic — With a Corpse for Colour

by

Magazine
Articles
What The News?! Don’t Tase Me, Bro, Let’s Negotiate

What The News?! Don’t Tase Me, Bro, Let’s Negotiate

by

Magazine
Articles
How It’s Made: Harðfiskur

How It’s Made: Harðfiskur

by

Magazine
Articles
The Village People: Daníel the Cobbler

The Village People: Daníel the Cobbler

by

Magazine
Articles
What If… The Vikings Had Conquered The World?

What If… The Vikings Had Conquered The World?

by

Magazine
Articles
Track By Track: TRPTYCH’s “Inner Terrestrial MMXXIII a.D.”

Track By Track: TRPTYCH’s “Inner Terrestrial MMXXIII a.D.”

by

Show Me More!