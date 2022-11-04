From Iceland — Perfect Day: Vaka Agnarsdóttir

Photo by Art Bicnick

Vaka Agnarsdóttir is a member of Inspector Spacetime, the band that has quickly become a dance music phenomenon in Iceland. Their track ‘Dansa og Bánsa’ is so catchy, it gets even the most reluctant movers on the dancefloor. What does Vaka do when she’s not making music? Today, she guides us through her perfect day in Reykjavík.

Breakfast pancakes

My perfect morning in Reykjavík would start with waking up, getting dressed and getting going. I like to begin my day by having some coffee and breakfast at Grái Kötturinn. They serve American style breakfasts. I am a huge fan of their pancakes, and they have certainly mastered their recipe.

Swimming pool relax

Going swimming at Sundhöllin sounds like a perfect way to spend the morning after a good breakfast. Relaxing in the hot tub or sauna, or taking a few laps in the swimming pool. I love going to Sundhöllin not only because it’s a short walk from my house but also because of its nostalgic feel. I’ve been going to this pool since I was little, and it is nice to see that it still has its old spirit.

Hotdogs!

After spending some quality time at the swimming pool, having a hotdog at Pylsuvagninn is classic. After refuelling with some delicious hotdogs, it would be nice to have a stroll around Reykjavík and maybe end at an exhibition. I recommend going to Kjarvalsstaðir to see Jæja by Guðjón Ketilsson. As well as a great art museum, Klambratún also has a frisbee golf field. If the weather is nice, playing frisbee golf with a couple of friends is always a blast.

Movies and yummy food

Next comes a delicious dinner at Tapas barinn. I really enjoy their seafood dishes—the lobster is a must. After dinner, I would love to wind down with a beer and a movie at Bíó Paradís. I recently went to see ‘Triangle of Sadness’. I would highly recommend it!

Cold beer to end the night

After a whole day of only doing pleasant things and eating good food, there’s no other way to end a perfect day than with a cold beer or a cocktail at Spánski bar.