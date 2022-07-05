From Iceland — Perfect Day: Blær Örn Ásgeirsson

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Blær Örn Ásgeirsson is a 19-year-old disc golfer from Reykjavík. Don’t let his young age fool you though, he has already won The Reykjavík Open three times. Before embarking on a European disc golf tour, Blær shared his perfect day. Completely head over heels with passion and love for the sport, it is unsurprising that his perfect day includes a LOT of disc golf.

Breakfast of champions

I would wake up, not too early, probably around 10am. Then I’d get a banana and strawberry smoothie and oatmeal at Nútrí for breakfast. If I’m feeling it, I might also get an açaí bowl.

Disc golf

After breakfast I would head to the Grafarholt Disc Golf Course with some friends. I would spend pretty much all day there just playing and hanging out with friends. This 18-hole course is the most advanced in Reykjavík, and I work here, so I’m able to change up the course to make it more or less difficult.

I started playing disc golf when I was around 12. I was on holiday in the west with a friend and we decided to try playing. I loved it and for my next birthday I got a starter kit. Ever since then, I have played or competed in disc golf almost every day.

I graduated school about a year ago which opened up my time to play more disc golf and work at the course. I spend most of my time here and I hope to keep playing as long as it is still fun and I’m still able to. I actually taught an 80-year-old man how to play recently, so I should be able to play for many, many years.

At some point I’d go out and get lunch. I’d probably get a burrito at Serrano.

Play, eat, and friends

After my day playing disc golf, I would go bowling at Keiluhöllin with some friends. I usually go bowling with friends about twice a month. We’d hang out, get pizza for dinner, and have a fun night together. I’d then go home and play some “Call of Duty” before going to bed around midnight. It wouldn’t be too long of a day and I’d spend most of the day playing disc golf. I think that would be my perfect day.