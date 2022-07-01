From Iceland — Let’s Go Camping! Some Of Our Favourite Campsites

Photo by Art Bicnick, Maria Shpak, Julia Staples, Volcano Huts

Grapevine’s guide on where to pitch your tent this summer



The season is here. Grab your sleeping bag, a tent (that you definitely forgot to wash since that festival a few years ago), a disposable grill and go on an adventure. Bear in mind that wild camping is widely prohibited in Iceland—but with dozens of designated campsites, you’ll be spoilt for choice for where to stay. We’ve narrowed down a few of our favourites to help you out.

Skógar

While being located right in the middle of the Golden Circle and in the midst of tourist buzz, Skógar campground offers million-dollar views right at your doorstep. Imagine waking up to the rumbling of Skogafoss waterfall, lush greenery and hiking trails close by (you can hike all the way to Þórsmörk from there). Obvious disadvantages include the lack of kitchen and charging stations. Showers are available for an extra fee.

Distance from Reykjavík: 156 km

Price: 1500 ISK/night

Kirkjubaer II

If camping sites usually give you anxiety (and we don’t blame you—there’s nothing worse than being woken up in the middle of the night by drunk Brits singing “Wonderwall”), this campground is perfect for you. Located in a secluded valley at the foot of a mountain, away from the main road and harsh winds, it’s perfect for those looking for some downtime. The campsite has a well-equipped indoor kitchen, laundry room and showers. Charcoal grills are available outside for your convenience. In addition, Kirkjubaer II also offers small cabins for rent.

Distance from Reykjavík: 259 km

Price: 1500 ISK/night

Hauganes

Unremarkable at first sight, this campground has something to offer that will make your jaw drop: hot tubs! Imagine soaking in the hot water with a drink of choice and watching the sunset change into sunrise over the ocean. For an extra 1000 ISK hot tub fee, you can turn a regular camping experience into a night to remember.

Distance from Reykjavík: 401 km

Price: 1750 ISK/night

Atlavík

There are not many forests in Iceland, so when you’re recommended to camp in one, take your chance. This particular campground is located in the Hallormsstaður National Forest, considered to be the largest woodlands in the country. The campsite is equipped with all the basic facilities but unfortunately doesn’t have electric outlets. No worries—use one of the many outdoor barbeques to cook dinner. The view over the lake Lagarfljót will definitely spoil you with beautiful sunsets this summer.

Distance from Reykjavík: 663 km

Price: 1800 ISK/night

Þórsmörk

Tent life is not for everyone, and if you fall into this camp (sorry), we totally get you! If you want to stay away from wet polyester and hairy showers this summer, try glamping. Húsadalur valley in Þórsmörk offers comfortable yurt-style tents that come with a double bed and a heater. Sauna and hot pool are just a few steps away. Unlike other camping options, you will need to stretch your budget a bit with this one—but keep in mind that Þórsmörk has accommodation options to suit every pocket, including the traditional campground.

Distance from Reykjavík: 155 km

Price: 24,650 ISK/night