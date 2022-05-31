From Iceland — Stories And Connections In The Far West: Skjaldborg Returns

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Skjaldborg is a festival that has been nurturing the documentary scene in Iceland since its first edition in 2007. Nonetheless, it wasn’t exempt from COVID’s unrelenting grasp. As the saying goes: “You never know what you’ve got till it’s gone’’, but something tells us that Kristín Andrea Þórðardóttir and Sigríður Regína Sigurþórsdóttir, key players in the Skjaldborg team, didn’t need reminding. In their own words: “Skjaldborg celebrates stories and people. It’s not the same without allowing people to connect, converse and reflect on the stories.”

Their passion for documentary filmmaking is infectious. Kind of made us want to get into filmmaking, or at the very least, go to the festival! Any chance anyone could drop us off in Patreksfjörður this weekend?

Setting itself apart

“What key words best describe Skjaldborg?’’ we ask. Kristín and Sigríður share a ponderous look and say: “It’s so difficult to choose!”

So we redirect, How is Skjaldborg different? Why is it special?“It’s Icelandic!,” Kristín says without hesitation. “And it’s the only one of its kind. We want to give a platform to Icelandic filmmakers. If we were to become an international film festival, it would be a completely different concept, and we would need it to run for at least ten days. This is a concentrated documentary film festival, celebrating Icelandic films, while also bringing in inspiration from foreign guests of honour.”

This year’s guest is an especially exciting one: award winning documentary filmmaker Magnus Gertten. He’ll be showing two films, ‘Nelly and Nadine’, which received a Teddy Award earlier this year, and ‘Every face has a name’, which documents the journey to finding the 2000 concentration camp survivors who arrived in Malmö in 1945. Magnus creates a space for their voices to be heard.

Location also plays an important role in distinguishing the festival apart from the rest. Patreksfjörður, an old fishing village with a tight-knit community, represents all that is quintessentially Icelandic. Also, as Kristín puts it: “If it was in Reykjavík people attending the festival wouldn’t be as close together from morning to evening.” Patreksfjörður allows for people who share a love for documentary filmmaking to have more opportunities to meet and be together. She adds: “That is key to documentaries. Their dissemination, and the conversations they spark.”

Kristín likens the festival to “an extended family, a reunion”. However, she reassures us that it’s not closed off to newcomers. “Even if people just watch one screening, or go to one event, or get introduced to filmmaking, then it will have been worth it,” Sigriður agrees. This is why they have made sure that all the screenings and events which take place in the cinema are free. The only ticketed item is their wristband pass, which mainly covers extra activities and food. Kristín and Sigriður believe inclusivity is crucial.

Treasures of the everyday

Most years, the festival’s theme comes forth organically, influenced by the submissions, chosen by a separate committee. This year’s focus is intentionally focused on our past, a celebration of history, prompted by a collaboration with The National Film Archives of Iceland. Sigriður explains that Iceland is unique in the preservation of film records–the cold weather provides better storage conditions. In fact, they have managed to scan footage from between 1930-1970 into 4K and have made it accessible to the public.

The Home Movie Collective is a new initiative made in an effort to involve the local community in collecting, and preserving old tapes. Archivists will be restoring and curating the collected film on June 1st and 2nd, and screening it on the 4th. Sigriður lights up as she thinks about all the great footage they might find and says: “Home movies are special because they record cultural heritage as seen by the people who lived through it, it’s not shaped by historians.”

Skjalborg is always looking to support new talent, which is why they showcase works in progress. Filmmakers get to present their trailer and receive feedback from the audience. Their finished projects often go on to participate in the following festivals, and people who remember the trailer get to see its evolution. The winners of the festival also receive vouchers for free post-production work from Trickshot and to use equipment from Kukl for their next project.

As our time runs out, Kristín and Sigriður share a glance and say: “Oh the key words! I think we got them now: inspiration, traditions, storytelling’’. To top those off, Skjaldborg will also have amazing food, parties, a parade and a comedy show for the perfect ending to a fantastic long weekend.

Skjaldborg will be held from June 3rd through June 6th. More information can be found here.