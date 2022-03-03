From Iceland — Perfect Day: Ása Steinars

Photo by Courtesy of Ása Steinars

Ása Steinars is an Icelandic photographer and content creator. Her love for photography and travelling has taken her many places around the world, but her home is in Iceland. She is an editor and nature expert for Vogue Scandinavia. Here’s how her perfect day in Reykjavík would play out.

Morning coffee downtown

I’m a late starter who loves a good sleep-in. When I wake up, I love going out straight away and heading downtown to grab a coffee. I live really close to Ingólfstorg, so often I go grab a coffee at either Ida Zimsen or Kaffi Ó-le. I love the cafes around downtown Reykjavík, so I don’t mind staying for a bit to do some work or meet up with friends.

A quick ski workout

I love skiing, so for my perfect day, I’d head over to Bláfjöll for a few runs before lunch. I can’t think of a better way to spend a morning. However, it, of course, depends on the weather. If it’s no conditions to ski, I might just stroll around the shops and enjoy being outside in Reykjavík.

Lunch at the town’s hidden gem

I would stay downtown and meet up with some friends for lunch. One hidden gem that I really like is Mama Reykjavík. They have amazing vegan food and such great vibes. If not there, I really like Kopar with a view over the harbour.

Afternoon dip and a bit of extreme

After lunch, I’d continue to a pool. On a sunny day, I really like to go to Nauthólsvík to get in a cold water dip as well. Or I head over to Sky Lagoon with my boyfriend for a romantic afternoon and maybe a glass of champagne. On the way back into town I would stop by Perlan for a quick ride on their zipline—that one is a lot of fun!

Sushi and cocktails on a night out

If I can choose any dinner I want I always go for sushi. It’s by far my favourite food and I’m also such a big fan of Japan. I would probably go to Sushi Social, since they also have great cocktails, or perhaps Gaia, which just opened in the harbour.

Of course, ice cream

On the way home, my boyfriend would insist that we stop at Gaeta Gelato for ice cream and I certainly wouldn’t object. Their ice cream is something else!