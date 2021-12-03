From Iceland — Auður Jónsdóttir’s Perfect Day: Balance Between Solitude And Socialising

Photo by Art Bicnick

Auður Jónsdóttir is an award-winning writer whose books have been published in multiple languages. She’s known to draw inspiration from real life experiences, which she then turns into captivating stories. The novel “Stóri skjálfti” was her first book translated into English; it will also be adapted into film next January. Here’s how she would spend her perfect day in Reykjavik.

Having a moment of her own

An ideal day would start with me making breakfast for my son early in the morning. He would then make his way to school, and I would have time to go back to bed and doze off for a few more hours.

When I would feel like waking up again—let’s say somewhere around 9:30—I would get a few cups of good coffee into my system and relax by myself. I love spending time on my own and appreciate those moments when I have some space for myself. During these moments, I would either sit still and be with my own thoughts, or put on some music and dance.

Pools and arbitrary cigarettes

When I would have charged my energy with a healthy amount of solitude, I would head to the pool, most likely Sundhöllin. I would sail between the hot and cold tubs until I would feel this high that you experience after sudden temperature changes in your body. I might pop into a sauna as well, if I feel like it.

After refreshing at the pool, I would squeeze in a visit to my mother’s house and chat with her for a while. I might even steal a cigarette from her, since I don’t smoke anymore.

Writing, dining and dancing

Then it would be time to meet friends or my partner over coffee or lunch. We would catch up quickly, and then I would head back home to write. I would try to write until my son comes back from school or football practice, after which we would make some food together. If it was my son’s perfect day in question, there’s no doubt we’d make pizza. So maybe I’ll steal that idea from him.

After that, my son would go to his father’s place and I would head out with my friends. We would have dinner at Hosiló, since they always serve spectacular courses. We would drink great wines as well, and go dancing at Dillon afterwards. I never actually even go there, but I love the idea so I want to include it in my perfect day. When we would have danced enough for the night, I’d crawl back home, happy after this eventful day.