From Iceland — Sip, Sip, Hooray!: Wonderful Wines Around Town

The Grapevine’s tried and true picks of our favourite wine bars–curated just in time for these early winter evenings. Why, you ask? Well, wine not?

Týsgata 9

If what you’re looking for is an experience drinking distinct wines otherwise nearly impossible to get ahold of in Iceland, Bodega, relative newcomer and sister bar to local treasure, Snaps, needs to be your first stop. There’s no better place to be on a sunny afternoon than sipping a natural wine in the square just outside the front door. But hey, if it’s rainy, the inside’s no slouch either. Serving you pure East-Village-meets-Les-Deux-Magots vibes, come here to get tantalised, transported and…maybe a little bit tipsy. DT

Hverfisgata 18

Fancy a glass of wine after watching a show at the National Theater? You’re in luck, since one of the best places to quench your thirst is located right opposite the theater. Mikki Refur works both as a café and winebar, serving lunch and unprocessed, natural wines. The warmth of the interior feels like a much-needed cozy hug during the colder seasons here in the North. Pair the good vibes with a glass of funky orange, and let yourself become one with the mellow atmosphere. RH

Veghúsastígur 9

When asked if there was a wine list to peruse, the bartender at Port 9 motioned to the wall of outward facing bottles behind them and said, “The wine list is what you see here”—at once catering to oenophiles who love to choose their glass based off the advice of a knowledgeable bartender AND wine newbs who just want what’s in that cool looking bottle. That’s how it’s done. This place feels accessible to those hoping to expand a burgeoning wine-interest while also making those already in the know feel right at home. DT

Hverfisgata 12

If rustic, tavern-like milieu is what you’re looking for in a wine bar, head straight to Röntgen. Alongside great cocktails and beers, the bar carries a hefty amount of wines to satisfy each palate, whether it’s red, white, pink, bubbly, or natural that you crave. Order a glass of whatever you fancy, take a seat in the comfy sofas by the windows, and enjoy the hazy atmosphere. If your stay extends longer than expected–which is likely to happen, just so you know–you’ll notice the music getting louder, and you might even find yourself on the dance floor. RH

Laugavegur 27

Tucked half a floor below Laugavegur, you’ll find the outwardly unassuming bar Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar. Listen here, lighting is a skill and Vínstúkan has found the sweet spot—perfectly illuminating its cozy interior for first dates, lowkey after-work drinks and every kind of outing in between. For those not in the know, if your bartender ever says, “I’m actually a mind reader”, know you’re about to have an experience curated just for you. Luckily, these connoisseurs come through every time. DT

