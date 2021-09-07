From Iceland — New In Town: The Grumpy Whale

Photo by Art Bicnick

If you’re up for a sweet adventure, look no further. The Grumpy Whale have opened shop at Skólavörðurstígur 3a, serving up the best hot chocolate in town. For now it’s a store where you can stock up on hot chocolate and fun items before visiting the volcano, but it will also soon open up a coffee/hot chocolate house. The Reykjavík Grapevine fell in love with this chocolate a long time ago and we’ve sold it in our store. Now you can visit them and enjoy the magic yourself.

