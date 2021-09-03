From Iceland — Well, You Asked: An American Abroad

Photo by Art Bicnick

Icelanders love to know what others think of Iceland. Well, you asked — and an American newcomer answered.

Is living in Reykjavík all it’s cracked up to be?

After spending years dreaming of living in Iceland — here I am. With an address in 101 and a new-found obsession with mango/peach Collab, it’s safe to say I’m a full-fledged Reykvíkingur now. Did I once daydream of having happy hour at Kex several times a week with the striking view of Mount Esja over my shoulder? Perhaps. Do I instead find myself falling into bed at 17:00every day, worn down by the city’s ubiquitous hills? Abso-freaking-lutely.

What did you think would be different that really isn’t?

Electric scooters. With basically everything downtown within a 20-walk or so, I was hoping this fad wouldn’t be as prevalent in Reykjavík. But now you’re not only darting around tourists with selfie sticks to get to that meeting on time, you’re also navigating around teens on Hopps going 20 kmh. It’s real life Frogger on Bankastræti. Whew. Now that I got that off my chest. You wanna know the most stunning thing I’ve learned since moving to the Icelandic capital? Curly fries taste the same in every language — and they are essential on a hungover Sunday after one too many Bríó.

