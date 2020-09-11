From Iceland — Food Of Iceland: AB Mjólk

Photo by AdobeStock

If you’re new to the island, chances are, you’ve come across a number of milk offerings in the dairy section of your favourite grocery store. Among the most deceptive of these offerings is AB Mjólk. There are logged accounts of poor fools unwittingly pouring this thick, sour liquid in their coffee (RIP) and cereal (honestly, that might not be so bad). Don’t get us wrong, we love AB Mjólk, but it’s more like yoghurt than milk.

AB Mjólk derives its name from the two types of bacteria that are most active in the thick liquid, Lactobacillus acidophilus (A) and Bifidobacterium bifidum (B). These two bacterias are said to survive the journey through the stomach and aid in digestion. So if like most Icelanders, your diet consists mainly of pizza, burgers and hotdogs, this is the stuff for you.

The traditional way to consume this healthy, tasty dairy product is to pour the contents into a bowl and eat it with a spoon. If you can’t wait to get those healthy bacteria down your gullet, you can also simply drink it straight from the carton. If you go this route, we recommend opening the carton right outside the place you purchased it and chugging it down at once. You know, like a person.

It comes in a variety of flavours, including strawberry, vanilla, pear, and blueberry. Pear is objectively the best, but if you’re adventurous and want to try the other flavours, that’s your prerogative.

