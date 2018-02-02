Our Monthly Picks – Festival February

With infinite days of miserable weather ahead and not a whiff of spring flowers to be smelt for the next three months at least (because we’re feeling optimistic), this February seems particularly grim. Yet, any occasion is good enough for Icelanders to have fun in good company.

If you don’t know where to start, fear not for we’re hear to help! Whether you’re in town or driving aimlessly around the countryside, here are three festivals you shouldn’t miss out on during the month of February.

The Annual Icelandic Beer Festival

22nd-24th Feb. – Kex Hostel– 14,900 ISK

The Icelandic Beer Festival returns for a seventh year in 2018. Independent micro-brewers rub shoulders with Icelandic and international beer enthusiasts to sip sour ales, dark stouts, and all kinds of weird and wonderful brewing experiments, all included in the ticket price. It’s a jolly event with a community feeling, and if you happen to be into flat caps, beards, dad bods and ruddy complexions, this is definitely the place to be. JR

Scotch on Ice Comedy Fest

8th-10th. Feb. – 20:00 – Gamla Bíó– 3990 ISK

How do you fight the heart-wrenching feeling of depression that comes with long, lifeless winter days? With a good dose of dark humour, of course! For the first time ever, Icelandic and Scottish comedians come together to ponder about life, winter and misery to shake your world with laughters. If that weren’t enough, Scotch on Ice supports Hugarafl, an Icelandic organisation for the empowerment of those who live with a mental condition. AD

List í Ljósi Art Festival

16th-17th Feb. — 20:00 — Seyðisfjörður

For the 3rd year in a row, Seyðisfjörður, the art capital of the Icelandic East, seeks to light up its wintry darkness with the warmth of ideas, arts and inspiring conversations. The festival represents an opportunity for artists and onlookers to experiment with forms and interpret the town in their unique way, transforming it and illuminating it from within. Through the light of installations and sculptures (both interactive and traditional) Icelandic and International artists transform Seyðisfjörður into a creative hub that buzzes with life. AD