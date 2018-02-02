Mag
Our Monthly Picks – Festival February

Our Monthly Picks – Festival February

Alice Demurtas
Words by
and
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick
Jan Philip Scheibe

Published February 2, 2018

With infinite days of miserable weather ahead and not a whiff of spring flowers to be smelt for the next three months at least (because we’re feeling optimistic), this February seems particularly grim. Yet, any occasion is good enough for Icelanders to have fun in good company.

If you don’t know where to start, fear not for we’re hear to help! Whether you’re in town or driving aimlessly around the countryside, here are three festivals you shouldn’t miss out on during the month of February.

The Annual Icelandic Beer Festival

22nd-24th Feb. – Kex Hostel– 14,900 ISK

The Icelandic Beer Festival returns for a seventh year in 2018. Independent micro-brewers rub shoulders with Icelandic and international beer enthusiasts to sip sour ales, dark stouts, and all kinds of weird and wonderful brewing experiments, all included in the ticket price. It’s a jolly event with a community feeling, and if you happen to be into flat caps, beards, dad bods and ruddy complexions, this is definitely the place to be. JR

Scotch on Ice Comedy Fest

8th-10th. Feb. – 20:00 – Gamla Bíó– 3990 ISK

How do you fight the heart-wrenching feeling of depression that comes with long, lifeless winter days? With a good dose of dark humour, of course! For the first time ever, Icelandic and Scottish comedians come together to ponder about life, winter and misery to shake your world with laughters. If that weren’t enough, Scotch on Ice supports Hugarafl, an Icelandic organisation for the empowerment of those who live with a mental condition. AD

List í Ljósi Art Festival

16th-17th Feb. — 20:00 — Seyðisfjörður

For the 3rd year in a row, Seyðisfjörður, the art capital of the Icelandic East, seeks to light up its wintry darkness with the warmth of ideas, arts and inspiring conversations. The festival represents an opportunity for artists and onlookers to experiment with forms and interpret the town in their unique way, transforming it and illuminating it from within. Through the light of installations and sculptures (both interactive and traditional) Icelandic and International artists transform Seyðisfjörður into a creative hub that buzzes with life. AD

Latest

Mag
Making Of An Artist: Divas, Comics & RuPaul With Gógó Starr

Making Of An Artist: Divas, Comics & RuPaul With Gógó Starr

by

Gógó Starr, the alter ego of Sigurður Heimir, is the reigning drag queen of Iceland and a founding member of

Mag
Hour Of The Wolf: Night Shift At The Gas Station

Hour Of The Wolf: Night Shift At The Gas Station

by

It’s three in the morning, you’re hungry, and you still have a long drive ahead of you. Fortunately, there’s a

Mag
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Weird Icelandic Names

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Weird Icelandic Names

by

Dear Nanna, What’s the weirdest Icelandic name? James Dear James, James? Your name is James? Hahaha, what kind of name

Mag
7000km Offside: Iraqi Asylum Seeker Referees Icelandic Football Matches

7000km Offside: Iraqi Asylum Seeker Referees Icelandic Football Matches

by

Twana Khaled, a 28-year-old former Iraqi Premier League referee, is now stewarding matches in Iceland while his appeal to a

Mag
Faces of Reykjavík: Elsa

Faces of Reykjavík: Elsa

by

Who are the faces of Reykjavík? This month we met Elsa, who works at the downtown design store, Akkúrat. Name:

Mag
Word of the Issue: Fössari

Word of the Issue: Fössari

by

“Fössari” is an informal Icelandic word for Friday, which is more formally written “Föstudagur.”There should be nothing particularly controversial about

Show Me More!