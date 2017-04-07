Mag
A Week In Instagram: Snæfellsnes, Aurora, Harpa & Víkingur

Joanna Smith
Words by

Published April 7, 2017

In today’s world, time is measured not in days or hours, but in Instagram photos. And in the last fortnight, Grapevine’s Instagram has been packed.

We released our second March issue featuring prodigious pianist Víkingur Ólafsson as our cover star, ahead of his stunning performance at Harpa’s Eldborg stage. We tried to catch one of the last Auroras of the season, and we explored and the wild beauty of the Snæfellsnes peninsula.

Here are some highlights (#nofilter):

