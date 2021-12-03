From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Eivør, Toxic Masculinity, Metal Fest And Cake Art

Photo by Sigga Ella

Hey baby, it’s cold outside. But don’t mope about it—wrap up warm and head out to our hot event picks!

Eivør’s Christmas Concert

December 5th

More information here

Faroese musical queen Eivør Pálsdóttir will hold Christmas court in Eldborg at Harpa on Sunday. She will be playing her favourite Christmas songs—arranged in her own distinct style—in addition to her own music. Eivør’s charm and presence will ensure a cosy and intimate atmosphere, despite the concert being in Harpa’s biggest hall. Welcome the Christmas spirit into your heart! RH

THEM December 5th

Dansverkstæðið

More information here This theater experience created by four Icelandic and Finnish women investigates toxic masculinity and its impact on society. THEM explains how this toxicity narrows our perception of gender by shaping gender roles and making people act against their moral sense. It highlights the taboos linked to masculinity and urges viewers to respect feminine qualities. The performance is based on more than 40 interviews with men from a range of backgrounds. The actresses bring these interviews—where relationships with gender, emotional life and sexuality are discussed—to life on stage. The show promises to be sad, shocking and hilarious—all at the same time. RH Doomcember December 3rd to 4th

Gaukurinn

More information here The arrival of the darkest month means that Doomcember is here again! For the third time, Gaukurinn brings together the best local and foreign stoner/doom metal bands. But this year the festival has been expanded, and the concerts go on for two whole days. The festival caters for all tastes in slow & heavy sounds, with performances from bands such as Belzebong, Mars Red Sky and Saver. A perfectly dark event for slowdoom metalheads. RH

Kökur Eru Málverk, Málverk Eru Kökur

Until December 17th

Listasal Mosfellsbæjar

More information here

“Cakes Are Paintings, Paintings Are Cakes”, to translate its title, is an installation comprising paintings, sculptures and found materials. Its inspiration comes from cakes and other desserts—both appetising and disgusting—and the interaction of mankind with his environment and his consumer culture. Artist Valgerður Ýr Walderhaug, who recently graduated from the University of Trondheim, creates cakes from plaster, paint and other materials that are more often used in artistic creation than in cooking. She also uses asparagus, which obviously should never be used for anything. The creations emerge from a chaotic experimental process, the environment for which resembles a kitchen where everything is now in order after a long, manic night of extreme baking. Mosfellsbær Art Gallery is located inside Mosfellsbær Library, and entry is free. JP

