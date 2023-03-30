From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Misþyrming, Reykjavík Art Book Fair, Her Voice & More

Photo by Art Bicnick

You all know what Thursday means. Another fresh set of events guaranteed to quench your socialite thirst. With Easter rolling in next week, make sure to stock up on yummy chocolate eggs and think about Jesus.

Stockfish is still going strong until April 2 — it’s your best chance to see the Finnish coming-of-age drama Girl Picture, the documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, and Ukrainian drama Pamfir (the first screening of which was sold out).

On Saturday, it will be clear who came out on top at Músíktilraunir, putting an unholy amount of pressure on some twenty-year-olds to deliver a musical masterpiece. Jokes aside, it really is a great way to see what’s going on in the minds of future headliners.

Oh, and as we mentioned last week, we also have a radio show at Útvarp 101, where we take a deep dive into some of these events. Tune in to FM 94.1, Thursdays at 17:00.

Kvikindi, Tófa & Virgin Orchestra

Thursday March 30 — 20:00 — Gaukurinn — Free

Kicking off this Thursday’s roundup is a free show hosted by bands Kvikindi, Tófa and Virgin Orchestra. Although they operate within their own distinct styles, the bands share a common denominator: they rock. Kvikindi will bring their experimental punk mixed with dance elements, Tófa shows their teeth on the cusp of hardcore and noisy indie-rock and Virgin Orchestra delivers the necessary goth factor every show at Gaukurinn needs. Entrance is free, meaning you’ll have more to spend at the bar! JB

Reykjavík Art Book Fair

Thursday March 30 – Sunday April 2 — 17:00 — Hafnarhús — Free

Let’s be real, is there such a thing as too many books? Whether you dabble in Tsundoku, or just likes pretty books, head on down to Hafnarhús for the Reykjavík Art Book Fair. The festival brings together creators and artists from the local scene to display, buy and sell their work. This is the second year the festival is held and the last one was a smash hit. No worries if you’re busy today, as the festival runs until Sunday. Go on down and get yourself some nice books. You deserve it. JB

Misþyrming Album Release Show

Friday March 31 — 20:00 — IÐNÓ — 3.000 ISK

The one show to rule them all. Black metal legends Misþyrming finally invite you to their release show for their latest album Með Hamri. Misþyrming should be well known to metal connoisseurs, as they’ve been around for a decade in the Icelandic metal scene. Misþyrming delivers extreme, hateful metal with their latest album released in December 2022. Misþyrming is set to tour Australia this summer and later this year in Europe. Read more about the band and their album in our March issue. JB

Her Voice: Conference on Women of Foreign Origin in the Arts

Saturday April 1 — 10:30 — Borgarleikhúsið — 1.500 – 4.000 ISK

Hosted by Borgarleikhúsið, ‘Her Voice’ gives a platform to the discussion and celebration of women of foreign origin in the arts. As they face challenges in accessing opportunities within the arts due to marginalisation, this conference focuses on amplifying the voices of women. The audience will directly hear from women of foreign origin working in the Icelandic art industry, featuring panelists such as our very own contributing writer Shruthi Basappa, Nína Hjálmarsdóttir, Melanie Ubaldo, and more. In the reception area, there will also be workshops in creative writing and make-up for diverse skin tones. The conference takes place in English and Icelandic, with written translations in English and Polish. General admission is 4.000 ISK, with refreshments included throughout the day. JB

MØR (DK)

Saturday April 1 — 19:00 — R6013 — 1.500 ISK or pay what you can

For a number of years now, R6013 has been the haven of Icelandic underground and outsider culture. Thanks to the work and generosity of Ægir Sindri Bjarnason, the venue’s organiser, his basement has become a hub of punk, hardcore, DIY, indie artists and fans that all share the love of music. Next Saturday, R6013 will be welcoming the Danish electropop duet MØR. Comprised of Danish musician and performance artist Anika Barkan and Mika Forsling from Sweden. MØR bring on pounding electrodance beats set to ominous vocal tracks – perfect for a night out at R6013! JB

Músíktilraunir Final

Saturday April 1 — 17:00 — Harpa Norðurljós — 2.500 ISK

It’s that time of year again, when young bedroom and garage musicians are brought out from their hideaway and into the spotlight. Músíktilraunir is a sort of ‘Battle of the Bands’ concept, platforming new and budding musicians. It’s a fantastic platform to figure out what’s growing in the grassroots and provides artists with the experience and support they need to flourish. After a four consecutive semifinals earlier this week, it’s clear which artists have impressed the judges and wooed the audience. The final round will see artists BKPM, Dóra & Döðlurnar, Emma, Flyguy, Fókus, Gunni Karls, Juno Paul, Krassoff, Marsipan, Nuclear Nathan, Spírall, and Torfi hit the big stage at Harpa next Saturday. JB