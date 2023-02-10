From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: PORT, Dream Wife, Febrúar & More

Photo by Joanna Kiely

Friday? More like Fri-yay! Time to roll into the weekend with these fresh new tunes that hit our radar this week. We’ve got all the vibes here — a dark gloomy intense single from PORT, a flirty sassy warning in Dream Wife’s new single, a melodic emotional chamber-pop EP from Febrúar, experiment-electro MC MYASNOI’s new arty music video, and more! Dive into these tracks and make sure to follow our Spotify playlist for more.

PORT – Communion

Out February 3

<a href="https://port.bandcamp.com/track/communion-2">Communion by PORT</a>

Are you thirsty for that goth-metal juice? Hunting for the gut-wrenching soul-haunting soundtrack for your next dark ritual? PORT just dropped the first single from their impending debut album, and it’s giving us all the Type-O-Negative-esque intensity we have been craving in our blackened hearts. Throw on your cloak, light the tapers, and commune with this powerful dirge. RX

Dream Wife – Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)

Out February 7



UK/Icelandic band Dream Wife are dishing some relationship wisdom with their latest track, “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)”. Dream Wife are known for their electrifying blend of pop, punk and indie crafted with a blend of Reykjavík and London flair. Their upcoming album, “Social Lubrication,” seems to be a combination of toe-tapping tunes and sexual enlightenment. “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)” is a warning from those of us who have already fallen into that trap to dating newbies without an escape plan. IZ

MC MYASNOI – liquid lung (nucomp)

Out February 8



This Russian-Icelandic trio released their newest song, “liquid lung (nucomp)”, as part of DIT (do-it-together) collective post-dreifing’s “Drullumall #4” compilation last January. Now we can rejoice with the music video to said song, as MC MYASNOI conjures up experimental visions of 3D rendered, humanoid creatures mixed in with hallucinatory scenes of the Icelandic landscape. Watching this gave me flashbacks to my time attending Icelandic outdoor festivals. JB

Virgin Orchestra – Rewind

Out February 10



With their newest gloomy single, goth newcomers Virgin Orchestra continue their role as the more promising post-punk acts of Iceland. Their newest single, Rewind, is a 7-and a half minute long slow burner, fitting for January’s short days. Virgin Orchestra mentions diverse artists, from neoclassical composer Dmitri Shostakovich to My Bloody Valentine, as their influences. The band continues its cooperation with Icelandic record label Smekkleysa, which is set to release their debut this spring. Get ready to spend this Friday staring into the void as you crank up Virgin Orchestra. JB

Lea – Skylines

Out February 10



Stepping into the sea of 80s-resurgence pop, newcomer Lea brings us the perfect power-pop ballad to find a new crush to — and just in time for Valentine’s Day! The beautifully textured track is about that point of falling in love when it’s brand new, and you’re scared and excited all at once. Oh, what a feeling. The song truly takes you there, starting off gently in the opening verse and then kicking into an arms-in-the-air chorus that carries the energy through to the end. Now go fall in love. RX

Febrúar – Winters Warm

Out February 10



Is there any better month than this to release an EP if you’re an artist named Febrúar? The answer: no! Febrúar is the nom de plume of Icelandic singer/songwriter Bryndís Jónatansdóttir. With string arrangements by Sóley, performed by Lýra String Quartet, “Winters Warm” is nothing short of a perfect five-track compilation to listen at home while the February storm is raging outside. Cuddle up on the couch with a book or your loved one and just take some time to unwind. Our advice: add “Winters Warm” to your ‘Chill Evening at Home Playlist’ (don’t pretend you don’t have one). IZ