From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Tara Mobee, Biggi Maus, Karen Ósk, and Kvikindi

Oh hey, it’s Friday again! Not sure why we sound surprised, it’s Friday every week, but ok. Anyway, we have new music for your ears only. There’s a new single and, not one, but two debut EP’s are born into today’s world. There’s also a debut album! The difference, you ask?

While we spend the rest of the day very happy with ourselves (we’ve been waiting for a chance to use that link), you can spend it slightly embarrassed for clicking on it BUT with great music in your ears. It could be worse. Happy weekend!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Tara Mobee – Weird Timing

We knew Tara Mobee was one to keep an eye on. ‘Weird Timing’ is her debut EP and has been in the works for roughly five years. If you’re into R&B/pop you will love this. Her vocals carry you through each of the five songs, accompanied by catchy R&B beats and choruses. She’s written all of the lyrics herself and it seems she would agree when we say that lyrics matter. A debut EP to be proud of. Congrats, Tara! KW

Biggi Maus – Please don’t go

The new single of Birgir Örn Steinarsson in duet with Rósa Ómars doesn’t disappoint. It’s quality pop with catchy lyrics. “Please don’t go, just let go” will be stuck in your head for at least the rest of the day. Beware: this track can make you nostalgic or even rekindle some old feelings for your ex. Use with caution. IZ

Karen Ósk – Svífum

Another Debut EP we’re glad to share with you. It’s giving us Taylor Swift versus Miley Cyrus vibes. Something makes us think of sunflowers, picnics, riding off into the sunset on a horse (preferably with a prince on a white one next to you). The focus track is a collaboration with singer Birgir, whose voice complements Karen’s very well, and together they somehow make it sound like a feature track of a Disney movie. The EP feels well balanced, it has pop, country, ballad… It feels like a good salad (you know, the ones that have just the right amount of everything. It’s a nice compliment, ok). KW

Kvikindi – Úngfrú Ísland

Kvikindi call themselves a “dance punk phenomenon,” so naturally we were curious about their latest album. “Ungfrú Ísland” which translates as “Miss Iceland” is a smasher! The cover art deserves special attention. Frankly, anything that has faded pinks and purples will get our approval. The track that stuck with us is ‘Borgartún 31’ that happens to be an address in Reykjavík 105. Kvikindi, please explain why you are singing about the Handknitting Association of Iceland? Are we not getting something? IZ