From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Mugison, Unnsteinn, and Benni Hemm Hemm

As the leaves are starting to brown and slooowly cover up the streets, you’d think autumn is already here. It’s not though, but if you’re looking forward to it, definitely give Mugison’s newest single a listen. If you prefer to be ignorant of seasonal change, you may prefer Unnstein’s latest track. If you’re somewhere in between or not at all, check out Benni Hemm Hemm’s album. There’s something for everyone!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Mugison – Haustdansinn

Whether you like it or not, fall is here! At least musically, because Mugison (Örn Elías Gudmundsson) just released his single “Haustdansinn,” meaning “Autumn Dance.” His expressive vocals take you by the hand and lead you through a dark, stormy, candlelit evening, motivating you to dance in the dark like an ember. The perfect song for those windy fall evenings where you really don’t want to leave the house. What else are you gonna do? KW

Unnstein – Andandi

“Andandi,” or “breathing,” follows the disco house tradition with the BPM to match. Obviously a party song, the talented singer and musician Unnsteinn (who was previously the singer in the beloved band Retro Stefson) brings the vibes. The song is a headbanger and just might physically force one to side step while listening to it. It’s a fairly simple fun times song that doesn’t offer much depth—but that’s not its purpose, is it? VG

Benni Hemm Hemm – Lending

Benni Hemm Hemm is on a serious roll—new album ‘Lending’ is the third record he’s released this year. It’s a warm, textural experience, artfully produced and arranged. Everything about the album feels well thought out and put together, but not in an overly-polished way that leans towards blandness. It’s a piece of work from an artist who has honed his craft, but still has a lot of creativity to go around. It’s like when you go on a night out in your thirties: you know exactly how to have a great time, but you’re also wise enough to drink a glass of water before bed and leave some painkillers on the side table for the morning. JG

