From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Vök, Ásgeir, and G-Jákvæður

Grapevine New Music Picks: Vök, Ásgeir, and G-Jákvæður

Published August 12, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Nicholas Grange

It’s Friday and we hope by now that you know what that means… Fresh new tunes from Iceland’s best! There’s a new song by Vök, Ásgeir is back with a second single, and G-Jákvæður brings you a whole album of, well, hardware electronic dopeness. Enjoy!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Vök – Headlights

We at The Grapevine are big fans of traffic-themed love songs, and this is no exception. Poppy, upbeat, and with a chorus you can sing along to, this is one you’ll want to crank with the windows down. It’s a little like “Driver’s License,” but if things had worked out in Olivia Rodrigo’s favour. We’re here for it. EL

Ásgeir – Limitless

We can’t quite tell what the intended mood of this song is, but whatever it is, it’s perfect for a rainy day at the office spent staring out the window. Melancholic yet hopeful, perhaps? There’s a reason Ásgeir has been so successful—he has a true talent for capturing what we didn’t know we were feeling and putting it into song. EL

G-Jákvæður – Organic Pulse from “The Tape Dope Collage”

‘Organic Pulse’ is a track that will definitely be stuck in your head for a while. Straight from G-Jákvæður’s new album “The Tape Dope Collage,” ‘Organic Pulse’ is a mix of the best things electronic music has to offer: catchy beats and digitalised rhythms, to name a few. Get your darkest sunglasses and get ready to dance! IZ

