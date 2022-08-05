From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: GusGus, Jónsi, Plasticboy

Photo by Jónsi

Whether you’re celebrating pride, gazing at the new volcano, or both, our new music picks are the perfect accompaniment. With a mix of techno/electronic, slow and meditative, and indie pop songs, we know you’ll be grooving however you spend your weekend. Happy new music Friday!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

GusGus – Bolero EP

The irrepressible GusGus are at it again with their infectious brand of 80s-influenced techno/electro/dance hybrid delights. This time they have teamed up with Michigan-born, Reykjavik-based John Grant for a curious little three-track EP. The synths are heavy, the vibes are strong. It’s some serious after-party shit, the sort of music that only hits just right at 3am when everything feels possible. JG

Jónsi, Sing Fang, Kjartan Holm, Alex Somers – Beitilyng

If you haven’t heard of Fischer, you are missing out. It’s only an amazing family-run business by Jónsi (Sigur Rós) and his three sisters Rosa, Lilja and Inga and their partners Sindri (Sin Fang) and Kjartan Holm. We’re trying hard not to write about everything they have to offer, but since it’s all about the senses and basically everyone in the family is an artist, creating a collaborative album for the brand was just a given. Together with Alex Somers, Jónsi, Sindri and Kjartan created “Sounds of Fischer. Vol. 1”, of which this single is its first. It’s that kind of music that takes you away to a distant memory only you can describe, smell, and revisit, resulting in an almost meditative experience you didn’t know was possible through music. KW

Plasticboy – Eins og Er

Kristján Steinn Kristjánsson—under the stage name Plasticboy—offers an indie pop fantasy song perfect for summer days. With a strong beat and nearly-rapped Icelandic vocals, it reminds you that life is what it is and you shouldn’t care what others think about you. How þetta reddast, indeed. Bonus points for having a video complete with homemade footage that makes us yearn for a childhood of long days spent under the sun, back before anyone really cared about what others thought. EL