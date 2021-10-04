From Iceland — For The Love Of Lopapeysa

Photo by The Handknitting Association of Iceland/Facebook

Lopapeysa are about as linked to the cultural identity of Iceland as skyr and the Icelandic horse. As the temperature drops and the wind begins to pick up, these sturdy wool sweaters will become more and more ubiquitous on the streets of Reykjavík and around the country. Naturally, this is the perfect time for a lesson on the origin, use and importance of these iconic sweaters.

The next issue of Reykjavík Grapevine is out on October 8! Get it sent to your door by becoming a subscriber. If you sign up this week , you get the chance to win a Volcano Box from our store, and a winner will be randomly picked on Monday.

For the uninitiated, lopapeysa is a style of wool sweater most recognisable for their detailed and differing yoke designs, fancying up the shoulder and neck area of the garment with a wide circular pattern from the chest around to the upper back. Sometimes, but not always, the wrists and bottom of the sweater are also adorned with a matching pattern.

Elusive inspiration

The word lopapeysa comes from the word ‘lopi’ which is a kind of un-spun yarn, and ‘peysa’ meaning “sweater”. One might imagine a traditional garment so inextricably linked to the identity of a country must have a centuries-old history, however the lopapeysa has only been around since the early- to mid-20th century. At the time, these sweaters were created to make use of the abundant wool from the country’s plentiful native sheep.

With such a recent history, it’s a surprise that the actual inspiration for the piece is so shrouded in mystery. Some think the design is related to traditional Greenlandic clothing while others believe the pattern is related to one found in Southern Sweden. Regardless, it’s safe to say the Icelandic lopapeysa has eclipsed these potential inspiration in terms of international recognition.

Ewe-nique fleece

By utilising un-spun wool in the creation of lopapeysa, these sweaters are lighter than they appear yet quite durable and warm. This is also due, in part, to the extreme uniqueness of Icelandic wool. For their part, Icelandic sheep are disparate from other sheep around the world. They’ve been evolving on the island for centuries without influence from other breeds of sheep, much like Icelandic horses and cattle.

The main individualising feature of Icelandic wool is the difference between the inner and outer layers, which offer their own benefits. Inner layers are often fine and insulating while the outer layers are tough and water resistant. The variety of natural colours of this wool is also special, ranging in shade from black, grey and brown to the usual white.

Keeping it local

These days many of these sweaters can be found for purchase around Iceland that aren’t made locally or even using Icelandic wool. Luckily, The Handknitting Association of Iceland can easily act as a one-stop shop for local wool products.

Founded by mostly women in 1977, this company creates all of their lopapeysa from Icelandic wool in Iceland by members of the Association. Their styles and colours are as unique and diverse as Iceland itself. They even offer a sweater in celebration of the ongoing Fagradalsfjall eruption.