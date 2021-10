From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: RIFF, Her Voice Conference, Spontaneous Art And More

Photo by Her Voice/Facebook

When there’s so much going on, it’s hard to know where to settle your eyes. Luckily, the Grapevine Crew is here to set the focus for you. Here’s our picks for the most interesting events coming up around town.

Her Voice 2021

Saturday October 2nd

Borgarleikhúsið

Cover Charge ISK 1.000-1.500

More information here and tickets may be purchased here

Non-profit organisation Her Voice (Hennar Rödd) is dedicated to raising awareness and elevating the voice of women of foreign origin living in Iceland. On October 2nd, their annual conference will be held at Borgarleikhúsið, focusing on issues related to the health faced by these women. Those set to speak include a Somali women’s rights activist, a Moroccan interpreter in the healthcare sector as well as the First Lady of Iceland, Eliza Reid, among many other inspiring women. The cost of the conference alone is ISK 1.000 but if you want to also become a member for the 2021 operating year, the cost is ISK 1.500. RIFF Festival 2021 Until October 10th

Multiple locations

Cover Charge: varies depending on the pass/event

More information here The Reykjavík International Film Festival is here again, for the 18th time! This year, a special focus will be on music in the movies, and Dutch films. The majority of the screening and events will take place in Bíó Paradís and the Nordic House. The festival includes many special events–such as swim in cinema, BDSM introduction, and wine tasting with Zimbabwean refugees–included in the program. Different types of festival passes and single tickets to the events are sold here. NEXT & RASK Festival

Friday October 1st

Mengi

Cover Charge ISK 2.000-3.000/1.500-2.500

More information here