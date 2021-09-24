From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: BSÍ, Tunglleysa and GRÓA

Want to know what new sounds are rockin’ the battered old stereogram in Grapevine Towers this week? Well, look no further! And if you want to hear them all on The Grapevine’s New Music Picks Spotify playlist, you’ll find it here.

Quirky indie darling duo BSÍ have come through with a track that couldn’t be more dissimilar to the drab, Reykjavík bus station building they’ve named themselves after. “My Knee Against Kyriarchy” is upbeat and impossible not to bop along with, making you wish you could sing along during the first play. This agrestal song is anything but an accident—it takes you on a journey, and that might be one thing they do actually have in common with BSÍ the building. DT

Tunglleysa feat. Katrína Mogensen – Feigsey

This beautiful, ethereal slither of slinky trip-hop defines its own unique musical mood; consider Angelo Badalamenti scoring a track for Portishead to perform in the imagination of David Lynch, and you might be getting close. Tunglleysa is a collaboration between Reykjavík musicians Thorkell Atlason and Pan Thorarensen, with this track featuring Mammút’s Katrina Mogensen on vocals. It all bodes very well for the pair’s eponymously-titled vinyl album. JP

