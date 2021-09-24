From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: GDRN, WWII-Era Pop Art And A New Dance Performance

The Pop Queen Of Iceland is back, and holding court at Háskólabíó. GDRN broke through in 2018 with her monster hit “Hvað Ef”, and has since been collecting more or less every Icelandic music award out there while simultaneously nailing her dramatic debut on the Netflix show, ‘Katla’. She dropped her latest album in February 2020, but COVID-19 prevented a proper release party. So feel free to go nuts!

In her newest exhibition ‘Wild About You’, pop artist Tinna Royal offers a contemporary take on romantic relationships and consumerism through the lens of WWII comics. The Akranes-based artist spent years scouring the public domain to procure these images which often highlight romance, heroism and gender roles—topics which might be considered outdated today. Her modern perspective on what underlies these images is undoubtedly worth a jaunt over to MUTT Gallery.

Get your daily dose of culture by attending the premier of this new dance performance. The piece deconstructs the well-known play by Shakespeare while offering something to everyone by merging contemporary dance, visual arts and Prokofiev’s spectacular music. The production is directed by Erna Ómarsdóttir and Halla Ólafsdóttir, and is performed by the Iceland Dance Company. If you can’t make it to the premier, don’t you worry! There are shows on the 6th and 17th of October as well.

You can now take walking tours of Reykjavík with Grapevine crew members Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar as your guides. Click here for more details.